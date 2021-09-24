mindbodygreen

Ceramides Decline With Age—This Supplement Can Help*

Ceramides Decline With Age—This Supplement Can Help*

As we age, our skin loses natural parts of its structure. The one we tend to hear about the most is collagen loss: Collagen levels deplete with age, resulting in looser, less supple skin. We also lose facial muscle and fat (like we do elsewhere in the body), so our skin will lose volume. We lose bone density, resulting in sallowness. We lose circulation, making our skin appear less rosy and vivid. 

We also lose ceramides. Ceramide loss isn't discussed as often as the others, but it is noticed just as much in aging skin. Here, explain what you need to know and the supplement that can help.

Ceramides: Why we lose them and why it matters. 

Ceramides are a natural part of our skin structure. Specifically, they are part of the epidermis and help keep our skin strong, soft, moisturized, and supple. They are polar lipids that make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. Without them, our skin wouldn't be able to retain water or keep environmental aggressors out—which would wreak havoc on the body.

We lose them, as noted above, as a result of age. We also lose them from environmental and lifestyle factors. UV exposure plays a role in ceramide's depletion, as does pollution. You can also damage ceramides by using too harsh of exfoliation and skin care products that strip your epidermis of lipids (reminder: ceramides are part of your lipid structure). Finally, some people just have naturally fewer ceramides than others; this can have implications for the skin barrier, and signs are dryness, redness, or even inflammatory processes. You may suspect your skin is lacking ceramides if you've noticed that your once hydrated, soft complexion is now much drier and irritated

How taking a ceramide-rich supplement can help.

There are certainly plenty of skin care creams and serums packed with the ingredient (that are quite good for the skin barrier, too), but to improve your levels internally, you need proper supplementation.* 

Phytoceramides are what is normally found in supplements. These are plant-derived versions of what's found naturally within us. When ingested they help enhance your natural levels of ceramides, making your skin barrier stronger as well as keeping skin more moisturized overall.* In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* In another, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

mindbodygreen's cellular beauty+ contains a potent dose of phytoceramides, and clinicals show that ingesting these can improve hydration in two weeks as well as enhance skin elasticity and smoothness in six weeks.* 

The takeaway.

We don't talk as much about ceramide loss in the skin care world, but without ceramides we wouldn't have the youthful dewy glow we all so crave. We'd also have a host of issues, like barrier breakdown, skin wrinkles, dryness, and loss of elasticity. This is why it's vital to support ceramide levels naturally as you age with a skin-supporting supplement.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
