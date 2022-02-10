5 Better-For-You Cocktails To Make For A Classy Or Cozy Night In

5 Delicious & Better-For-You Cocktails To Enjoy This Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day! These five better-for-you cocktails can be a fun addition to any gathering, from date nights to time with friends or family. We hope these recipes will add something special to your day, no matter what kind of love you're celebrating:
1. 3-ingredient veggie & citrus cocktail
The balance of this trio of ingredients creates an earthy yet citrusy flavor. And if you choose to add honey, you'll get a touch of sweetness, as well.
Makes 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- 1½ ounces gin or Ketel One Botanicals
- 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
- Juice of 1 lemon, or about 2 tablespoons
- 4 ounces sparkling water
Method
- Mix the ingredients together; shake with ice until combined.
- Garnish with a lemon peel.
- Optional: Add honey for sweetness.
2. ACV bee's knees
Apple cider vinegar adds an extra kick to this bright and herby concoction. Bonus? The ACV and honey are great for gut and stomach support.
Makes 4 cocktails
Ingredients
- 2 cups lemon juice
- 3 cups water
- 4 ounces of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions vodka
- 6 tablespoons honey
- 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
Method
- In a medium saucepan, add the apple cider vinegar, honey, and ½ cup of the water over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and turn off heat. Add herbs and let steep for about 3 minutes. Strain.
- When ready to serve, transfer this mixture to a large pitcher. Add the rest of the water, the lemon juice, and vodka, and mix to combine. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs if desired.
3. Espresso martiNO
If you're looking to hop on the espresso martini train, this elevated version includes a warm, spiced nonalcoholic spirit.
Makes 1 mocktail
Ingredients
- 1½ oz Seedlip Spice 94
- 1½ oz cold brew concentrate
- ½ oz sugar syrup
Method
- Add Spice 94, cold brew concentrate & sugar syrup to a shaker.
- Add ice & shake.
- Double strain into a coupe glass.
4. Hibiscus ginger fizz
This unique cocktail is not only a festive color for V-Day, but it also features some beneficial ingredients. The ginger is warming, while the hibiscus is rich in vitamin C and phytochemicals with anti-inflammatory properties.
Makes 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- 2 ounces hibiscus tea
- ½ cup ginger kombucha
- 1 oz Zacapa rum
- sparkling water
- sprig of mint or slice of lime (optional)
- dash of maple syrup (optional)
Method
- Brew double-strength hibiscus tea: Add 2 tea bags of hibiscus tea to 1 cup boiling water and let steep for 10 minutes. Carefully squeeze out tea bags with a spoon.
- Add 2 ounces of the tea to a tall glass with ice.
- Add ½ cup ginger kombucha and a shot of rum, then stir.
- Taste, and if you wish, sweeten with just a touch of maple syrup.
- Top with sparkling water (passionfruit or mango flavor is great here!) and a sprig of mint or slice of lime.
5. Keto margarita
For one last simple option, this take on a classic margarita substitutes sparkling water for the typical sugary orange liqueur. Feel free to make it your own by adding some jalapeño or even a little orange juice.
Makes 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- ¾ oz fresh citrus juice
- 1.5 oz Don Julio tequila
- 1.5 oz sparkling water
- Optional: keto-friendly sweetener
Method
- Add the citrus juice, tequila, and sweetener (if you choose) to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to combine.
- If you like salt on your margarita, run a lime wedge around the rim of a glass and press it onto a plate covered in a thin layer of salt. Fill the glass with ice.
- Strain the shaker into the glass (or glasses, if you're making more than one) and top with sparkling water and serve immediately.
