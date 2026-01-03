Quince Green Powder Review: Can A $40 Greens Powder Offer The Same Perks As The Pricier Options?
My daily greens intake can vary widely depending on factors like my schedule, my appetite, and (if I’m being honest) whether I actually had time for a solid grocery run that week. Enter: Greens powders.
These supplements help address the nutritional gaps that show up in even the healthiest diets. After all, getting an array of fruits and vegetables is often easier said than done, especially when you factor in the seasonality of produce. That's why I love adding a greens powder to my daily routine—but I'll be the first to admit that many formulas have a hefty price point just for peace of mind.
That's why I was immediately drawn to Quince’s Daily Superfood Greens. It's positioned as a more accessible greens powder, offering an impressive blend of 78 nutrient-rich vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, adaptogens, superfoods, and probiotics. The goal? A single formula to boost energy, immune health, and digestion while helping fill nutritional gaps.
As someone that's always looking for the best bang for my buck, I couldn't wait to find out whether this $40 greens powder could stand up against competitors. Here's my honest review after testing the Quince’s Daily Superfood Greens for 30 days.
What is Quince?
Quince is a direct-to-consumer brand best known for its clothing, home goods, and accessories, made at lower price points by minimizing traditional retail markups. Recently, the company has expanded into the health and wellness space—which includes a line of supplements that follow the same core philosophy: accessible pricing, streamlined formulations, and everyday usability.
What’s in the Superfood Greens?
Quince’s Daily Superfood Greens combines a broad mix of plant-based ingredients intended to support whole-body health.* The formula includes blends of vegetables and grasses, algae, fruit and botanical extracts, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and adaptogens.
Key ingredient categories include:
- Greens and vegetables, such as leafy greens and grasses, which contribute vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant compounds
- Algae, including spirulina and chlorella, commonly used in greens powders for their micronutrient density
- Probiotics and digestive enzymes to support gut health and digestion
- Adaptogens and botanical extracts to support energy, focus, and stress response
As with many greens powders, these ingredients are organized into proprietary blends, meaning individual dosages aren’t disclosed. This approach is standard in the category, but also makes it difficult to assess whether the ingredients are present at amounts shown to be effective by research.
That being said, the products are third-party tested and made without common allergens, such as soy, or sweeteners (including sugar alcohols and stevia).
How to take the Quince Daily Superfood Greens
Adding Quince Daily Superfood Greens to your daily routine is simple.
- Dosage: The brand recommends one scoop per day.
- How to mix: Combine the powder with 8–12 ounces of water and stir or shake until dissolved.
My go-to way to take Quince Daily Superfood Greens was with water. I added a scoop to a glass of water and stirred with a handheld frother. The powder mixed easily, but (like most greens powders) it definitely benefited from a quick stir if it sat for more than a minute.
Of course, you can get more creative with it. I also added the powder to my smoothie on occasions when I wanted a thicker texture or to neutralize the flavor. It blended nicely without overpowering the other ingredients.
There’s no strict guidance on when to take the Quince Daily Superfood Greens powder. I chose mornings simply because that’s when I typically take my supplements, and I wanted to easily weave it into my existing routine.
What I noticed after 30 days of testing the Quince Daily Superfood Greens
After 30 days of taking Quince Daily Superfood Greens daily, the effects were subtle but noticeable in a few specific areas:
My digestion felt more regular*
The most noticeable change I experienced was in digestion. I didn’t feel bloated or uncomfortable while using the product, and within the first two weeks, my digestion actually started to feel more predictable.*
This tends to happen whenever I’m on my A-game with healthy eating, so I liked to see that the greens powder also gave me a boost in that area. It’s also worth noting that the blend does include probiotics and digestive enzymes, which I’m sure were partially to thank for the digestion boost.*
My energy felt steady throughout the day*
I didn’t notice an extreme shift in energy, but what I did notice was that I didn’t have any jitters or crashes. Instead, my energy levels stayed steady throughout each day.*
Another big perk? I felt no negative side effects. Over the full testing period, I didn’t experience headaches, nausea, or any digestive issues, which are all things I’ve experienced with other greens powders in the past.
As I mentioned, it’s never a bad idea to take it with food if you have a sensitive stomach—but I found that I really didn’t need to worry about the timing of when I drank my greens and when I had my breakfast.
What I love about the Quince Daily Superfood Greens Powder
It’s easy to incorporate into my routine: Mixing one scoop with water took very little time, and I didn’t find myself skipping days because of complicated prep. For a supplement meant to be taken daily, that makes a big difference.
The taste is mellow: I’ve tested some greens powders that need a lot of flavor masking, but Quince’s blend is actually pretty mellow. Where others taste powdery and overly sweet, this one blends in easily and has a very natural flavor. I’d describe it as a mellow, earthy flavor with just a hint of sweetness.
It’s gentle on digestion: Again, I didn’t experience bloating, cramping, or discomfort while using it, which isn’t always the case with greens powders (especially those that include probiotics and enzymes).
The ingredients are solid: The blend includes greens, algae, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and botanical extracts. While individual dosages aren’t disclosed, the scope of the formula aligns with what you’d expect from a comprehensive greens powder—and I felt good taking it.*
The price point stands out: I’d be remiss not to mention the cost. Other greens powders are close to $100 for a 30-day serving, but Quince is just $40. When you consider this product is meant to be taken daily, this cost adds up. I think it makes long-term use way more realistic.
What I’d Change about the Quince Daily Superfood Greens
There isn’t much I’d change when it comes to taste, texture, or convenience. The powder mixed easily, and while the flavor is earthy, it was drinkable with water and easy to blend into smoothies. From a day-to-day usability and 30-day results standpoint, I was impressed!
My only qualm comes down to transparency. Like many greens powders, Quince’s Daily Superfood Greens relies on proprietary blends, which means individual ingredient dosages aren’t disclosed.
This makes it difficult to determine whether the specific ingredients are included at levels supported by research, which I’d definitely be curious to learn more about (especially given the broad range of benefits the product claims to support).
I’d also like to see more information around third-party testing. For a supplement designed to be taken daily, independent verification for purity and potency is something that I generally look for. While this isn’t uncommon in the category, I still think more clarity would strengthen the product overall.
The takeaway
After 30 days, Quince’s Daily Superfood Greens has become an easy part of my morning routine and a simple way to support my nutrition on days when my meals aren’t as vegetable-heavy as I’d planned. The benefits were gradual, but digestion has been way more regular, and my energy now stays steady throughout the day.* So while this isn’t a shortcut or a substitute for whole foods, I’d recommend the Quince Daily Superfood Greens to anyone who wants to promote whole-body health without breaking the bank.*