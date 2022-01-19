 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Spirituality
The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Vedic Astrology Moon Sign

The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Vedic Astrology Moon Sign

Katy Jane, Ph.D.
Vedic Astrologer By Katy Jane, Ph.D.
Vedic Astrologer
Katy Jane, Ph.D. is a counseling Vedic astrologer, Sanskrit & world religions scholar, and teacher of yoga teachers.
The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Moon Sign In Vedic Astrology

Image by MEGHAN PINSONNEAULT / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 19, 2022 — 11:46 AM

If your 2022 has been off to a lackluster start, there's still time for things to change…for the better. According to Vedic astrology—separate from Western Astrology—the New Year actually takes place on Ugadi (meaning a "new era"), which is April 1. On this day every year, the creator Brahma speaks a "new era" into being.

Brahma gives this new year a Sanskrit name based on the energy that it brings. In 2021, on Ugadi, Brahma spoke out plava, meaning "boat." This was conveyed in our experience of "being in the same boat" and navigating stormy seas. (Not to mention, supply chain issues at ports and cruise ship nightmares!)

With the first signs of spring on April 1, Brahma will speak a new name—shubhakritu, "beautifully made." It portends a much more auspicious year ahead.

Shubhakritu is the seed that will sprout as our collective experience in the year ahead. Your lunar sign in Vedic astrology (which you can calculate here) provides the best clue as to what will be "beautifully made" in your life in 2022. It's good to roll these affirmations around in your mind like mantras as we head for the final shore of last year. Then, watch what sprouts come spring!

Aries

Bring out the old razzle-dazzle, Aries moon. Last year's efforts to prove your self-worth are finally laid to rest. You're given the award you've been impatient for—and it's all for the collective good.

Advertisement

Taurus

You've spent an entire year studying the hell out of the higher mind. Now you get to apply all you've learned toward something meaningful—dare I say healing?—with the help of friends.

Gemini

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(221)
sleep support+

You've always wanted to be a "student for life," Gemini moon, but you've been realistic. We all need to eat. So you've saved your dessert for last. Now it seems the student is ready and the guru appears. 

Advertisement

Cancer

After the storm comes the light. You know this and yet you worry it might not. You need reassurances that your sacrifices have been worth it, Cancer moon. Here it is: In 2022 you get to see your dharma (highest purpose) behind your karma (life lessons). 

Leo

I know you think it can never happen to you: A stranger or someone from your past comes to knock you off your feet. Yes, loyal, long-suffering you! Follow your heart when this person appears this year, Leo. 

Advertisement

Virgo

You're the type who needs it all laid out in small, doable action steps. The larger picture can overwhelm you, yet sometimes you need vision. Whether you feel ready or not, it's coming in the big bold letters of love. 

Libra

It's always about the other person, isn't it? Angry Libras wish they could wear T-shirts that read, "Hell is other people," but you wouldn't dare—except this year. This year will give you full freedom to disentangle yourself. Be you! Be you! 

Advertisement

Scorpio

You've loved 2021, Scorpio moon. While the rest of us thrashed on the surface, you dove deep. It's hard to let go of being so delightfully let off the hook by the universe, but alas, it's time to come up for air and share the healing. 

Sagittarius

The Buddha offers us a third noble truth: Suffering has an end. Come April, she will. You're officially out of Saturn's seven-year itch. Gather your spirits and adventure forth. There are books to write within you, new homes to explore, and beginners to teach.

Advertisement

Capricorn

The beautiful thing about being you is you can handle anything. The last two and a half years have proved that to all your admirers. You held it together. Now you get a break from the stress you've been carrying. It may come as a "healing crisis." Let it. 

Aquarius

All eyes on you this year, baby. The world's been waiting for all that you've been thinking about for years to finally see the light of day. You're a late bloomer, like one of those rare orchids that flower every hundred years. But when you do, it's a sight to see!

Pisces

It's a "many lives, many masters" kind of year for you. When people, places, and things leave you (sometimes suddenly), remember that you needn't be bothered. It's a fresh start. 

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Katy Jane, Ph.D.
Katy Jane, Ph.D. Vedic Astrologer
Katy Jane, Ph.D. is a counseling Vedic astrologer, Sanskrit & world religions scholar, and teacher of yoga teachers. Dr. Katy received a doctorate in Religious Studies from the...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

A Self-Made Millionaire Shares Her Financial Wellness Tips, If You're Curious

Brianna Firestone
A Self-Made Millionaire Shares Her Financial Wellness Tips, If You're Curious
Spirituality

Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help

Natasha Levinger
Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help
$59.99

Guided Visualizations

With Emily Fletcher
Guided Visualizations
Beauty

This Easy Trick Can Make Your Lashes Lifted & Doll-Like (No Curler Necessary!)

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Can Make Your Lashes Lifted & Doll-Like (No Curler Necessary!)
Meditation

How To Overcome Your Fears So You Can Start Living The Life You Want

Kimberly Snyder
How To Overcome Your Fears So You Can Start Living The Life You Want
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Polysexual? (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Polyamory)

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
What Does It Mean To Be Polysexual? (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Polyamory)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

You're Probably Holding Your Hair Brush Wrong — How To Use It Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Holding Your Hair Brush Wrong — How To Use It Like A Pro
Integrative Health

I Wanted Better Sleep Without The Grogginess: This Supplement Ticked Every Box*

Kit G. Murphy
I Wanted Better Sleep Without The Grogginess: This Supplement Ticked Every Box*
Love

A Psychologist Explains How Keeping Secrets Can Backfire On Couples

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
A Psychologist Explains How Keeping Secrets Can Backfire On Couples
Integrative Health

If You're Ignoring These Daily Habits, Your Sleep Could Suffer

Jason Wachob
If You're Ignoring These Daily Habits, Your Sleep Could Suffer
Functional Food

This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron, Fiber & Protein

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron, Fiber & Protein
Mental Health

How This Functional MD Transformed Her Mental Health For Good

Robin Berzin, M.D.
How This Functional MD Transformed Her Mental Health For Good
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/2022-vedic-astrology-by-moon-sign

Your article and new folder have been saved!