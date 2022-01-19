The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Moon Sign In Vedic Astrology

If your 2022 has been off to a lackluster start, there's still time for things to change…for the better. According to Vedic astrology—separate from Western Astrology—the New Year actually takes place on Ugadi (meaning a "new era"), which is April 1. On this day every year, the creator Brahma speaks a "new era" into being.

Brahma gives this new year a Sanskrit name based on the energy that it brings. In 2021, on Ugadi, Brahma spoke out plava, meaning "boat." This was conveyed in our experience of "being in the same boat" and navigating stormy seas. (Not to mention, supply chain issues at ports and cruise ship nightmares!)

With the first signs of spring on April 1, Brahma will speak a new name—shubhakritu, "beautifully made." It portends a much more auspicious year ahead.

Shubhakritu is the seed that will sprout as our collective experience in the year ahead. Your lunar sign in Vedic astrology (which you can calculate here) provides the best clue as to what will be "beautifully made" in your life in 2022. It's good to roll these affirmations around in your mind like mantras as we head for the final shore of last year. Then, watch what sprouts come spring!