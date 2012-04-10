Before & After Photos: Rich Roll's Plant-Based Diet
Don't think a plant-based diet can make an observable difference in your health and appearance? Check out my friend, Rich Roll!
(More on Rich's inspirational story here. Rich also has an incredible book coming out, Finding Ultra, that you should probably check out, too).
Rich just posted this below photo and message on his Facebook page:
People have been asking me for some pictures of me before adopting a plant-based diet at age 40. So here's a little comparison...the power of plants. PLANTPOWER!
What do you think?
