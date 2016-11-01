281 Items Tagged

Remember Puppy Chow? This Healthy Version Is Even Better

Need a healthy holiday party snack? We took the recipe for puppy chow and made it as nourishing as it is delicious!

Carolina Santos-Neves
October 30 2016

How To Snack Strategically For A More Efficient Metabolism

Snack smarter with these nutritionist-approved tips.

Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
October 20 2016
You'll Want To Put These Spiced Cashews On Everything

We're going to need these on all of our salads from now on.

Kate Jacoby
October 4 2016
Sweet & Spicy No-Bake Vegan Brownie Bites

Brownies everyone (raw, Paleo, vegan...) can love.

Rachel Druckenmiller
July 2 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

The Gluten-Free, High-Protein Snack You Can Take Anywhere

The ultimate travel snack, these Beef and Broccoli Quinoa Bites pair shelf-stable grass-fed protein with premade grains and roasted veggies—the...

Phoebe Lapine
June 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016
A Super-Powered Snack Bar Recipe From Nutritionist Rens Kroes

Packed with the good stuff and simple to throw together—win-win.

Rens Kroes
March 30 2016