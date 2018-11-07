This Roasted Pumpkin Has A Gut-Healing Secret Ingredient

If you're looking for a healthy and delicious way to enhance flavor in your vegan dishes, you may want to consider miso. It's made from fermented soybeans and packed with probiotics, which can help balance the bacteria in your gut and create a healthy microbiome. It adds a rich umami undertone to any dish—creams, marinades, and soups; you name it.

Timothy Pakron, author of Mississippi Vegan: Recipes & Stories From a Southern Boy's Heart, is no stranger to incorporating unexpected flavors into his plant-based, Southern-inspired vegan dishes. Weaving in stories from his upbringing in Mississippi, with a focus on healthy and sustainable options, he incorporates vibrant and local ingredients to bring new flavors to the vegan cuisine.

The roasted pumpkin and cheese walnut crumble showcases Pakron's genius as he puts a unique twist on a staple dish. Pumpkin is the way to go this fall season as it has anti-inflammatory properties as well as builds the immune system. "The combination of tangy miso and rice vinegar with a touch of nutmeg and cayenne pepper truly highlights its subtle flavor," says Pakron. A cheesy walnut crumble adds the perfect finishing touch. Made with nutritional yeast, which provides essential amino acids, vitamin B, and even more probiotics, Pakron notes that this "cheesy walnut crumble takes this dish from ordinary to extraordinary."