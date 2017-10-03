274 Items Tagged

PAID CONTENT FOR KRAVE Jerky

These Tacos Have A Crave-Worthy Secret Ingredient

These recipes are packed with flavor and hunger-crushing protein, thanks to a secret ingredient: jerky.

#healthy recipes #protein #wellness #meat #snacks
mindbodygreen
October 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Primal Kitchen

The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine

These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.

#supplements #hair #protein #wellness #fat
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 26 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

These White-Chocolate Energy Balls Are A Perfect Blood-Sugar-Balancing Snack

These white-chocolate peanut-butter energy balls are loaded with superfoods and take only 5 minutes to make.

#recipes #dessert #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness
mindbodygreen
August 31 2017

On-The-Go Snacks Registered Dietitians Swear By

Keep a stockpile of 'em in your bag, and never be hangry again.

#foods #snacks #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
August 31 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Exactly How To Know If Your Blood Sugar Is Out Of Whack

How do you know if your blood sugar is stable? Our resident expert answers that + more of your burning sugar questions.

#yogurt #partner #happiness #wellness #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 30 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Does Beer Count As Sugar, And Every Other Pressing Question About The Sweet Stuff—Answered

We took to the streets for your sugar questions. Because let's be real...sugar is confusing.

#alcohol #dessert #partner #happiness #wellness
mindbodygreen
August 24 2017
9 Gut-Healing Snacks We're Obsessing Over

You gotta eat sometime—you might as well heal your gut while you're at it.

#gut health #snacks
Liz Moody
April 27 2017
14 Healthy Eating Secrets From France

Including a magical cure-all food and how they keep hunger at bay.

#functional foods #what I eat in a day #snacks #healthy foods
Liz Moody
April 4 2017
How Hollywood's Healthiest Really Snack

Looking for a little snack inspiration? Reach for the stars.

#celebrity #snacks #food
Elizabeth Inglese
March 20 2017