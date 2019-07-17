I love dried edamame and dried chickpea snacks. Both are packed with protein and fiber to help keep you full. They also both come in single-serving packets, so they're super easy to take on the go. Plus, you can easily find them both at most grocery stores and convenience stores. If you're craving something sweet, I love the honey-roasted-flavor dried chickpeas!

—Sammi Brondo, R.D., founder of All Foods Fit

I absolutely LOVE roasted chickpeas. They require zero refrigeration, and they provide both fiber and protein, which is exactly what you should be looking for in a snack. Saffron Road has individual snack bags, which make them perfect for portion control and grab-and-go efficiency.

—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of Nutrition Curator

I always keep snacks on me because I am naturally a hangry person. The two items you can find in my bag depending on whether I want salty or sweet are roasted chickpeas (so many awesome brands out there but I love Biena's cool ranch flavor) and Justin's nut butter packets. I just open it up and eat it as is. Both of these give me instant and consistent energy, plus they taste great.

—Stephanie Middleberg, M.S., R.D., CDN, founder of Middleburg Nutrition