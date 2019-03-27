The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring

Healthier Together: Recipes for Two—Nourish Your Body, Nourish Your Relationships

No, you're not reading that wrong—after two years, my second cookbook is finally making its way into the world, and I'd be remiss to not include it. Healthier Together features 100-plus gluten-free, dairy-free recipes designed to cultivate relationships—be it with a co-worker, family member, friend, or romantic partner—through food. Unsurprisingly, the book is based around many of the food principles that govern our food content at mindbodygreen: recipes that are anti-inflammatory, gut-healing, and hormone-balancing, without sacrificing fun or flavor (meaning there are fun-size Snickers Bars and Salted Caramel Crack Popcorn). The Fast, Cheap, and Easy section ensures you'll always be able to have dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less, while Better-Than-Takeout, Cocktails & Bar Bites, and Fancy Food ensure getting healthy doesn't mean losing out on social time. Healthier Together: Recipes for Two--Nourish Your Body, Nourish Your Relationships by Liz Moody ($25)