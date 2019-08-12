This Easy Gut-Healing Dish Is The Best Way To Use Up All Those Summer Berries

While we've shared our best tips for keeping berries fresh longer, sometimes the supply offered by summer's bounty overwhelms even the best life-extending tricks. That's where chia jam comes in.

On the surface, chia jam looks a lot like regular jam, which accounts for the bulk of its charm. Unlike regular jam, however, chia jam is packed with gut-healing, body-nourishing elements, mostly stemming from the hero ingredient—chia.