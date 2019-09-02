Are You A Sweet Snacker? These Are The Best Healthy Options

Perfect Bar Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Perfect Bites

Perfect Bar won over the wellness world with their nutrient-packed bars, but their Perfect Bites are their most snackable variety. They come in two flavors—peanut butter and chocolate chip peanut butter—and encompass all of the signature Perfect deliciousness and superfood ingredients in tiny, bite-size pieces. Each serving includes 7 grams of protein and good-for-you bonuses like kale, flaxseed, rosehip, papaya, and more. Because of their super-fresh ingredients, they should be kept in the fridge long term, but they'll last at room temperature for a few days, making them easy to tote with you anywhere you go. Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Perfect Bites, Perfect Bar ($24 for four snack packs)