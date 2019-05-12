These Are 10 Of The Best Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Snacks On Amazon

Sure, it once seemed like a fad, but today the ketogenic diet is still going strong, with countless proponents preaching its benefits of weight loss, mental clarity, and stable blood sugar levels and mood. And, despite being called a meat and cheese fest by critics, this ultra-low-carb diet actually allows for plenty of nutrient-rich whole foods when formulated correctly (check out our keto food list).

That said, maintaining a truly healthy keto diet can be labor-intensive and somewhat stressful since you'll likely need to cook many of your meals at home to ensure they contain an appropriate macronutrient ratio, with minimal carbs and plenty of fat.

That's why we want to give you permission to take some shortcuts when it comes to snacks. Sure, keep slicing up that bell pepper and celery (the perfect low-carb vehicles for guacamole) when time allows. But when you're in a rush? Or when you know you'll be caught in the car for hours? That's where grab-and-go goodies can seriously come in handy.

Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best keto-friendly snacks you can buy on Amazon—all just a click away.