Do Women Need More Carbs Than Men? Here's What The Science Says

Although it's historically thought that women need more carbs than men, recent research has demonstrated the female body's natural preference for fat as fuel. In a study that looked at the difference between fuel metabolism in men and women, it was found that women derived more energy from fat oxidation whereas men derived more of their energy from carbohydrate oxidation during exercise. Even when at rest, women utilized fats more than men. This suggests that some women, especially those with high activity levels, may require more fat than carbs to sustain their energy.

Additionally, researchers found that when estradiol, a form of estrogen that peaks during ovulation, was given to rats, their lipid use during exercise increased drastically. It appears that gender may play a role in fuel source preference, and some women may favor fat over carbohydrates.

As of now there are not enough studies to show that women always require more carbs than men do; in fact, they may need more fat. While these factors are important to consider, your ideal macronutrient ratio has less to do with gender than it does with your body’s particular needs. Overall, your age, level of activity, and health conditions play a larger role in what your body requires than your gender.

A functional medicine practitioner can work with you to run diagnostic labs and create a plan that provides you with the correct macronutrients to help you reach your particular health goals.

