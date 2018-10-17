Produce Going Bad? This Celebrity Cookbook Author Has 7 Tricks To Save It

To say that I'm obsessed with Julia Turshen would not be an exaggeration. She's the author of Small Victories, named by the New York Times as one of the best cookbooks of the year, and Feed the Resistance, which stemmed from her unique fusion of food and activism. "We all eat anyway," she told mbg last year, "so why not make thoughtful decisions about our food? Justice in our food systems also means racial justice, economic justice, and so on."

Her newest cookbook, Now & Again, is a modern classic, with ingenious recipes not only to make beautiful, flavor-packed dishes but repurpose their leftovers in new, exciting ways. "In a way, Now & Again is a book about food waste without ever saying so," she told Forward. "Moreover, it’s definitely and explicitly about reinvention—which is something that is good for us to all be reminded of frequently. Anything, even us, can change."

Here, in an excerpt from the book, she tackles food waste more explicitly, with seven ways to utilize not-so-new produce rather than just tossing it. Now, if you don't mind, I'm off to make that banana bread milkshake.