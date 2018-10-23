Erewhon has become something of a mecca for the wellness-minded, drawing the types of sighs and hand-over-hearts that are more commonly affiliated with puppies or loved ones than grocery stores. One of their most popular products is a gluten-free, protein-packed paleo bread that's fluffy and tastes delicious ("It's worth sitting in traffic for an hour for," said one LA resident).

The recipe has long been a closely guarded secret, but now, one Instagram star has cracked the code. Bethany Ugarte, more commonly known to her 317,000 Instagram followers as @lilsipper, has been creating grain-free bread recipes as a way of dealing with her IBS for a while.

She started off using the Erewhon ingredient list and began experimenting from there.

"My typical bread recipes call for 3 to 4 eggs; however, since the ingredients listed involved coconut flour and flax meal, I knew I had to add extra moisture," she explained, noting that she added in a fifth egg to compensate. "Coconut oil and honey were also listed. They're ingredients I don't usually use in my bread, but they add a bit more moisture and lubricant."

The result is a bread that's basically an exact dupe of the Erewhon bread—except it doesn't have a $16 price tag, and you can easily make it at home. Here's Bethany's recipe.