This One-Step Paleo Bread Recipe Has LA Foodies Obsessed—And We Snagged The Secret Recipe

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by Ellie Baygulov / Stocksy

October 23, 2018

Erewhon has become something of a mecca for the wellness-minded, drawing the types of sighs and hand-over-hearts that are more commonly affiliated with puppies or loved ones than grocery stores. One of their most popular products is a gluten-free, protein-packed paleo bread that's fluffy and tastes delicious ("It's worth sitting in traffic for an hour for," said one LA resident).

The recipe has long been a closely guarded secret, but now, one Instagram star has cracked the code. Bethany Ugarte, more commonly known to her 317,000 Instagram followers as @lilsipper, has been creating grain-free bread recipes as a way of dealing with her IBS for a while.

She started off using the Erewhon ingredient list and began experimenting from there.

"My typical bread recipes call for 3 to 4 eggs; however, since the ingredients listed involved coconut flour and flax meal, I knew I had to add extra moisture," she explained, noting that she added in a fifth egg to compensate. "Coconut oil and honey were also listed. They're ingredients I don't usually use in my bread, but they add a bit more moisture and lubricant."

The result is a bread that's basically an exact dupe of the Erewhon bread—except it doesn't have a $16 price tag, and you can easily make it at home. Here's Bethany's recipe.

Grain-Free, Paleo Erewohn Bread

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 5 eggs, preferably pastured
  • 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • ¼ cup flaxmeal
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ¾ cup almond butter
  • 1½ tablespoons raw honey

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Mix all ingredients using a stand or electric mixer until well-combined.
  3. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

