Guac Isn't Extra On National Guacamole Day — Here's Where To Get It Free!

Written by mindbodygreen
Photo by Wholly Guacamole

September 14, 2018

Name something more frustrating than reaching for an avocado only to find it's far from ripe. Yeah, not great! As big fans of the fruit over here at mbg (no joke—at the time of this writing, a staffer instant-messaged our office asking if anyone wanted the other half of hers), we know that situation well.

And so does Antoni Porowski, the foodie/actor/soon-to-be cookbook author, best known for his role as the food and wine expert on Netflix's Queer Eye series. So in honor of National Guacamole Day this Sunday, September 16, Porowski teamed up with WHOLLY GUACAMOLE®, the brand behind the real-deal refrigerated guacamole, to give away free guacamole over at eatwholly.com (more details below) and share some of his favorite ways to whip up a quick and delish avocado dish—without worrying about the ripeness factor (or any prep and mashing either, for that matter). Here's our favorite one.

"This quick little recipe is an awesome hors-d'oeuvre or appetizer that you can make for guests, or just for yourself," says Porowski. "I love appetizers that are simple, easy to make, but are delicious and flavor-packed, and this is one of them."

As for WHOLLY GUACAMOLE®'s ready-to-go guac made with real ingredients and no added preservatives, "These Hass avocados are packed at their peak ripeness, so they're soft but they still have that perfect bite," says Porowski, "and then they're sealed right away so it maintains that beautiful, bright-green color that guac is known for. You'll thank me." See how to get your free guac after the recipe!

Antoni Porowski's Ahi Poke-Inspired Tuna Wonton Guacamole

Photo: Wholly Guacamole

Ingredients

  • Sushi-grade tuna, cubed (smoked salmon works well, too)
  • Sesame oil
  • Ponzu sauce (or soy sauce)
  • Salt
  • Fresh chives, chopped
  • 1 tray of WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Classic
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped
  • Crispy wontons (or tortilla chips)

Method

  1. Combine tuna, sesame oil, ponzu, salt, and chives to your desired taste.
  2. Peel open WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Classic, layer cilantro leaves on top, then layer on the tuna mixture, and finish with a layer of wontons. Ready to serve!
Celebrate National Guacamole Day with free guacamole*! Visit eatwholly.com anytime on Sunday, September 16, enter your details, and get a coupon for a free guac of your choice, while supplies last.*Maximum value $5.99
The makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand are on a mission to make real guacamole deliciously accessible and easy to enjoy. Made with real ingredients, hand-scooped Hass avocados and no...

