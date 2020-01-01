2259 Articles in Lifestyle
Lifestyle
8 Ways To Manage Red, Inflamed Skin — Skin Care To Supplements
No. 1? Build up the skin barrier.
World Water Day: Here Are 24 Ways To Save Water In & Around Your Home
Environmentalism has never been more accessible.
How One Minimalist-Leaning Entrepreneur Keeps Her WFH Space Functional & Focused
A peek at Jules Acree's workspace essentials (plus, her productivity tips!).
The Top 6 Sources Of Waste In Your Kitchen & How To Avoid Them
These simple swaps can lessen your environmental footprint.
5 Tips For Arranging Your Home Workspace, According To Feng Shui
We're still adjusting to working from home; make sure your space isn't left behind.
5 Ways We're Rethinking (And Upgrading) How We Shave
Here's how to shave a little healthier, every time, according to a derm.
5 Ways To Help Your Local Community During The Coronavirus Outbreak
Because working from home can make us feel helpless.
The Best Way To Disinfect Your Cellphone & Laptop, From A Cleaning Expert
These devices might have more germs than you think.
How To Mindfully Tackle Home Projects & Maintain Productivity
Try not to tackle it all at once.
Not Every Narcissist Has Narcissistic Personality Disorder: A Therapist Explains
Yes, healthy narcissism is a thing.
Bookmark This: 6 Nausea-Relieving Pressure Points For Motion Sickness
The power to feel better is literally at your fingertips.
How I Made My Home Feel Fresh & New Just In Time For Spring
Small refreshes make a big impact. Just watch this!
6 Easy Pieces To Refresh Your Home For Spring
A few easy-to-replicate ideas for a budget-friendly refresh.
Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup
For so long, skin care was the core of clean beauty. Clean at Sephora is now proving that the case for clean makeup should be just as strong.
This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body
In Santa Monica, you can go from soaking up the sun to fueling your brain and body in the course of an afternoon.
Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It
Collagen is a crucial element of your skin.
Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020
From bakuchiol to blue light blockers—these are the trends Whole Foods Market is watching.
Can Coronavirus Spread On Reusable Cups & Bottles? An Immunologist Explains
Are you cleaning these as often as you should?
Stuck In A Rut? These 6 Feng Shui Principles Can Unblock Creativity
Change your space, change your life.
The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair
Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.