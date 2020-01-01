2259 Articles in Lifestyle

PAID CONTENT FOR Brilli

How One Minimalist-Leaning Entrepreneur Keeps Her WFH Space Functional & Focused

A peek at Jules Acree's workspace essentials (plus, her productivity tips!).

#partner #technology #Work In Progress #energy
Krista Soriano
March 20
The Top 6 Sources Of Waste In Your Kitchen & How To Avoid Them

These simple swaps can lessen your environmental footprint.

#environmentalism #climate change
Shannon Kenny
March 18
5 Tips For Arranging Your Home Workspace, According To Feng Shui

We're still adjusting to working from home; make sure your space isn't left behind.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 18
PAID CONTENT FOR Billie

5 Ways We're Rethinking (And Upgrading) How We Shave

Here's how to shave a little healthier, every time, according to a derm.

#partner
Jennifer Tzeses
March 18
PAID CONTENT FOR JCPenney
6 Easy Pieces To Refresh Your Home For Spring

A few easy-to-replicate ideas for a budget-friendly refresh.

#holistic home tour #partner #Spring Cleaning #budget
Krista Soriano
March 13
Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup

For so long, skin care was the core of clean beauty. Clean at Sephora is now proving that the case for clean makeup should be just as strong.

#makeup #news #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
March 12
PAID CONTENT FOR Santa Monica Tourism

This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body

In Santa Monica, you can go from soaking up the sun to fueling your brain and body in the course of an afternoon.

#partner
Ashley Mateo
March 12
Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020

From bakuchiol to blue light blockers—these are the trends Whole Foods Market is watching.

#news #skin care #organic
Sarah Regan
March 9
The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair

Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.

#hair #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Korin Miller
March 3