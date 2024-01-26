Advertisement
I Used This Hydrating Mask For One Week & The Results Were Shocking
As someone who tests skin care products as part of my job, I'm familiar with the waiting period often needed to start seeing noticeable results. I've had to religiously apply products for months before seeing any really changes—ultimately proving the point that patience is not only essential but oh-so-worth-it.
Knowing this, you can probably understand why I was simply astonished when I found a product that helped my skin go from dry and dull to plump and beaming within a week.
Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate + Glow Sleep Mask a secret weapon for glowing skin, but it restores moisture to the skin for up to eight hours.
My skin before the mask
Before I started using this miracle mask every evening, I was fighting tooth and nail to keep my skin hydrated through the night. No matter how many layers of ultra-thick moisturizer or nourishing face oil I put on, I would still wake up with tight, dry skin.
Besides the fact that I have chronically dry skin, the heating system in my NYC apartments stole any hydration my skin had left.
Why I tested the Dream Mask
Mainly for environmental reasons, I'm not one to slug my skin with petrolatum-based products (as the mineral oil1 in these products can build up in our waterways)—but I knew I needed something thicker than my regular face oil.
After a quick scour through my personal collection of skin care goodies—it's a perk of the job!—I remembered Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask, a product specifically designed to keep skin hydrated through the night.
Youth to the People was already one of my favorite brands because of its focus on clean ingredients, high-performance products, and attention to sustainability. The formulas have never failed me, and the glow mask is no exception.
The mask is packed with hydrating ingredients I know and love, but the combination delivers a unique, creamy texture. With hyaluronic acid, prickly pear, maqui, goji berry, sunflower, squalane, and vitamin C (as THD ascorbate), the creamy moisturizer packs a hydrating, radiance-boosting punch.
The botanical extracts act as a sealant to hold in moisture—so you'll want to layer on your other skin care products under the dream mask. Think of it as the cherry on top of your glowing skin.
How I use the mask
I apply an even layer of the Dream Mask to clean skin every evening. If you want to sneak a hyaluronic acid serum underneath for extra hydration, feel free. Because it's an occlusive layer, it's best to avoid using strong exfoliants, retinol, or retinoids underneath—here's why.
My results from the Dream Mask
The unfiltered truth: I haven't woken up with dry skin since I started using this product. After just one week, my skin was glowing beyond what I ever expected.
This radiance boost is all thanks to vitamin C (and a blend of superbotanical extracts). The benefits of topical vitamin C have been extensively researched, showing it has beneficial outcomes for things like fading hyperpigmentation2, brightening3, and even taming rosacea (thanks to its anti-inflammatory2 properties).
Given that my skin was so dehydrated, I thought radiance was an issue for a later time. However, this product checked both boxes at the same time. And to tell you the truth: I've even been wearing this glow mask on my no-makeup days to add a dewy glow that lasts hours on end.
The takeaway
I was shocked to see a dramatic shift in the hydration and radiance of my skin after just one week of using the Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask—a quicker turnaround than I've seen with any other product. If my skin is already glowing, I can't wait to see what happens over the next few months with my new go-to night mask.
