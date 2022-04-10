We’ve talked about slugging a few times over here, but as more and more people begin to participate in the practice, it’s important to go over a few mistakes to avoid when lathering your final goopy layer.

As a quick refresher: Slugging entails applying an occlusive moisturizer as the last step in your skin care routine to lock in hydration and prevent transepidermal water loss. Most people reach for petrolatum-based products, but there are other, more eco-friendly options as well.

Recently, board-certified dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D. FAAD made a super quick (and extremely helpful) “slugging dos and don’ts” TikTok video to give her followers the facts, and we’re going to share a few of those tips today. This way, you, too can reap the wonderful benefits of slugging without any of the potential downsides. Here are three mistakes you may be making while slugging and how to avoid them.