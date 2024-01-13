Advertisement
I Tried This $3 Mask & My Lips Are Plumper Than Ever
I've toyed with the idea of lip fillers, but I've never pulled the trigger. Instead, I’ve spent an embarrassing amount of money on pricey lip products that promise to soften and plump, yet rarely live up to the hype.
Then I found Patchology’s FlashPatch Lip Renewal Gels. I snagged a pack for a self-care night with friends (more for fun than anything else)—and I was shocked by the results. These 5-minute miracle workers rejuvenated my perpetually chapped lips and left them way plumper than before.
My favorite part? The masks net down to just $3 each.
My lips before the Patchology masks: dry & thinning
Starting in my late twenties, I noticed my lips were significantly less full. I know lips lose volume with age—and some people aren't bothered by it at all—but I personally found it incredibly frustrating.
In my quest for a fuller pout, I found that I truly hate the feeling of dry lips. Of course, this presented an issue since many lip-plumping products are inherently drying.
Even when I did find an occasional topical treatment that made my lips tingle and grow, they'd often lead to dryness over time. If I applied a plumping gloss before a night out, I'd be paying for it in lip balm for days to come.
Why I love the Patchology masks
Patchology's lip gels genuinely surprised me with their results. They’re made with peptides to soften fine lines and wrinkles, green tea extract to soothe, and niacinamide to restore moisture—and they seriously made my lips feel like silk.
The first thing I noticed about the patches was the amount of product in each mask. Each mask is drenched in serum, and there's even residual serum leftover in the packet.
I eagerly removed the protective layer and applied the mask to my lips, ready to infuse them with all that goodness. Sure enough, my lips (and the skin around them) drank it up. There was a slight tingling sensation, but it was more subtle than most other topicals that I've used.
Just five minutes later I removed the mask and massaged in the excess serum, noticing immediately that my lips felt soothed, soft, and supple. My smile had life again!
What seriously shocked me, though, is that the moisture was locked into my lips for over a week after using the mask. Since then, I've been applying these patches every couple of weeks or anytime I feel I need an extra boost, like after a plane ride.
Needless to say, I got my friends hooked, too. After that first night, most of them went straight to the website to stock up on a few packs of the masks, and we're all noticing less visible fine lines around our mouths.
The takeaway
There's no magic wand you can wave to stop your skin and lips from aging—but these Patchology Lip Gels are the closest thing I've found. My lips are smoother and plumper, and lipstick glides on easier than ever. After draining my wallet on a few disappointing products, I'll rave about this $3 mask to anyone who will listen (especially during dry winter weather!).
