Beauty

I Tried This $3 Mask & My Lips Are Plumper Than Ever

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
January 13, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
patchology lip renewal gels
Image by mbg creative
January 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I've toyed with the idea of lip fillers, but I've never pulled the trigger. Instead, I’ve spent an embarrassing amount of money on pricey lip products that promise to soften and plump, yet rarely live up to the hype. 

Then I found Patchology’s FlashPatch Lip Renewal Gels. I snagged a pack for a self-care night with friends (more for fun than anything else)—and I was shocked by the results. These 5-minute miracle workers rejuvenated my perpetually chapped lips and left them way plumper than before.

My favorite part? The masks net down to just $3 each.

patchology lip renewal gels
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

My lips before the Patchology masks: dry & thinning

Starting in my late twenties, I noticed my lips were significantly less full. I know lips lose volume with age—and some people aren't bothered by it at all—but I personally found it incredibly frustrating.

In my quest for a fuller pout, I found that I truly hate the feeling of dry lips. Of course, this presented an issue since many lip-plumping products are inherently drying.

Even when I did find an occasional topical treatment that made my lips tingle and grow, they'd often lead to dryness over time. If I applied a plumping gloss before a night out, I'd be paying for it in lip balm for days to come.

patchology lip renewal gels
My lips before the mask
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Why I love the Patchology masks

Patchology's lip gels genuinely surprised me with their results. They’re made with peptides to soften fine lines and wrinkles, green tea extract to soothe, and niacinamide to restore moisture—and they seriously made my lips feel like silk.

The first thing I noticed about the patches was the amount of product in each mask. Each mask is drenched in serum, and there's even residual serum leftover in the packet.

I eagerly removed the protective layer and applied the mask to my lips, ready to infuse them with all that goodness. Sure enough, my lips (and the skin around them) drank it up. There was a slight tingling sensation, but it was more subtle than most other topicals that I've used.

patchology lip renewal gels
Image by mbg creative

Just five minutes later I removed the mask and massaged in the excess serum, noticing immediately that my lips felt soothed, soft, and supple. My smile had life again!

What seriously shocked me, though, is that the moisture was locked into my lips for over a week after using the mask. Since then, I've been applying these patches every couple of weeks or anytime I feel I need an extra boost, like after a plane ride.

Needless to say, I got my friends hooked, too. After that first night, most of them went straight to the website to stock up on a few packs of the masks, and we're all noticing less visible fine lines around our mouths.

patchology lip renewal gels
before (left) & after (right
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The takeaway

There's no magic wand you can wave to stop your skin and lips from aging—but these Patchology Lip Gels are the closest thing I've found. My lips are smoother and plumper, and lipstick glides on easier than ever. After draining my wallet on a few disappointing products, I'll rave about this $3 mask to anyone who will listen (especially during dry winter weather!).

Patchology FlashPatch Lip Renewal 5-Minute Hydrogels

$15
patchology lip renewal gels

More On This Topic

Get Firmer Skin Long Term With These Expert-Approved Approaches
Beauty

Get Firmer Skin Long Term With These Expert-Approved Approaches

Alexandra Engler

3 Tips To Simplify Your Skin Care Routine (Without Losing Benefits), From A Derm
Beauty

3 Tips To Simplify Your Skin Care Routine (Without Losing Benefits), From A Derm

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science
Beauty

This Is The Best Diet For Skin Longevity, According To Science

Jamie Schneider

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception
Beauty

I Think Toner Is A Waste Of Money, But This Formula Is The Exception

Hannah Frye

A Celebrity Esthetician's 3 Best Tips For Fresh, Bright Skin
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician's 3 Best Tips For Fresh, Bright Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happened When I Ate No Processed Foods For A Week
Beauty

Here's What Happened When I Ate No Processed Foods For A Week

Jamie Schneider

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off
Beauty

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off

Hannah Frye

Bumps On Your Arms & Legs? Try These 3 Expert Recommended Steps
Beauty

Bumps On Your Arms & Legs? Try These 3 Expert Recommended Steps

Alexandra Engler

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off
Beauty

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off

Carleigh Ferrante

