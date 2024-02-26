Advertisement
Wellness Travel In New York (Because, Yes, It's Possible): Hotels, Spas & Restaurants
New Yorkers aren’t known for doing things halfway: We work hard, play hard, and recover hard. This uniquely intense approach to wellness is seen in its activities and offerings. Whether you’re looking for a world-class wellness center that offers the latest technology and treatments or want to taste organic, locally-sourced dishes from Michelin-star chefs, New York truly has it all.
As a wellness enthusiast who calls New York home, I can promise you there are more than enough offerings that will keep you feeling centered and balanced—even if the city itself feels chaotic.
You can find any and all types of hotels in New York—including those that cater to your wellbeing. Having a quiet, calming homebase will be paramount to keeping you feeling rested and restored for your daily sightseeing.
Aman New York
Built in New York’s iconic Crown Building, Aman New York brings luxury wellness to the city. The hotel chain is known for their serene aesthetics, unparalleled customer service, refined tastes, and cultivated offerings. They have created some of the most awe-inspiring hotels in the world, and their New York post is no exception.
Aman also has a well-earned reputation for prioritizing well-being, with state-of-the-art spas, wellness centers, retreats, and access to top health professionals. In their New York location, they offer state-of-the-art treatments by bodySCULPT Wellness & Aesthetics, two spas (a hammam and banya), and access to integrated health practitioners.
And because life is all about balance, check out their speakeasy style jazz club allows you to indulge in a bit (OK, a lot) of glamour as well.
- Price point: $$$$
- Area: Midtown
- Amenities: Daily a la carte breakfast, wellness center, spa, hammam spa, banya spa, facial treatments, access to medical aesthetic options from bodySCULPT Wellness & Aesthetics, retreats, access to practitioners (integrative, functional, and TCM), private fitness training, two restaurants, unique experiences and excursions
Equinox Hotel
We’d expect no less from the fitness giant, but the New York Equinox Hotel is a thoroughly curated experience designed to help you look and feel your best. The details are immaculate from start to finish. In the room, you’ll find custom morning and night content to help you maximize your day (think: meditations, rituals, and focus exercises) and their take on a “mini bar,” which includes nutrient-packed snacks and supplements.
As a guest, you’ll also have access to the Equinox Club, their spa, SoulCycle, and the pool. And beauty enthusiasts will enjoy the skin care offerings from sustainable and clean brand, Grown Alchemist.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: Hudson Yards
- Amenities: Spa, massage, acupuncture, infrared sauna, cryotherapy, IV therapy, sleep treatments, pool, gym, seasonal foods & restaurants, group fitness classes, personal trainers, SoulCycle, high-quality skin care
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Do not sleep on Brooklyn. In fact, you should sleep in Brooklyn—specifically in the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. It offers some of the most spectacular views of downtown Manhattan and easy access to some of the coolest neighborhoods in the borough (including Dumbo, Fort Greene, Cobble Hill, and Brooklyn Heights).
1 Hotels are known for their dedication to sustainability. The Brooklyn location is LED Gold certified, has farm-to-table foods, a rainwater collection tank that supports the nearby park’s irrigation system, and offsets their CO2 emissions by covering 25% of the roof with greenery.
If you’re there in the summer, don’t forget to cool off at the rooftop pool—you’ll be every New Yorker’s envy.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: Dumbo, Brooklyn
- Amenities: Rooftop pool, farm-to-table food, Bamford Wellness Spa, gym, complementary wellness & fitness classes
New York doesn’t really have a reputation for being a “wellness” city, but I’d argue that needs to change. Here’s how to stay active, get in touch with nature, and enjoy some recovery time.
Walk the Highline
There is no better place to get your steps in than one of New York’s favorite parks, The High Line. Built on an old, elevated subway line that traces along the west side of Manhattan. Walking along the 1.45-mile stretch, you'll see native vegetation, sculpture art, shops from local artists, and food vendors. Over the years, it’s grown and enveloped new sections—now stretching from Gansevoort to 34th street.
After you enjoy your time there, make a donation to the non-profit organization that runs the High Line, so they can continue their mission to reclaim industrial spaces and bring nature back to our cities.
Visit a wellness club
When you hear “club” in New York City, you probably don’t think “wellness,” but thanks to the new crop of spas and centers, the two words are becoming more synonymous. In the nonstop city, locals turn to new, innovative wellness centers for their wind down and recovery time.
There are so many to try all across the boroughs, but here is a non-exhaustive selection of my personal favorites.
Enjoy the parks
Let me tell you something about residents of the concrete jungle: We love our parks. These little slices of green heaven provide us a cool reprieve on hot summer days, feel like an extension of our living rooms when our apartments get too crammed, and just generally keep us sane.
It’s impossible for New Yorkers to decide which park is best. New Yorkers can be quite territorial over their favorite parks, and favoritism generally coincides with proximity to their apartments, so depending on who you ask, you’ll get wildly different responses.
Certainly Central is the most famous and should not be missed if you’ve not seen it before. But Prospect Park in Brooklyn was designed by the same landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted who noted it was actually his favorite of the two. For those sight-seeing in Manhattan, Bryant Park, Harlem River Walk, Riverside Park, Battery Park, Union Square, and Washington Square Park are worth a visit.
If you’re in north Brooklyn, swing by McCarren or Domino Park. And for those in central Brooklyn, Fort Greene Park is small, but has a tremendous community built around it.
New York has some of the world’s best dining experiences—and these options are sure to delight!
ABC Kitchen
From Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, ABC Kitchen is his ode to organic, locally-sourced, and sustainable foods. The restaurant’s seasonal (and often changing) menu highlights herbs and microgreens grown at the rooftop garden, humanely raised meats, and fair-trade teas, coffees, and wines. It’s all mouth-wateringly delicious.
While you’re there, you can check out ABCV, which is the restaurant's vegetarian sister spot.
- Cuisine: Modern
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary consideration options: Organic, locally-sourced ingredients when possible, plant-based dishes, vegan, gluten free available, humanely raised meat, free-of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, insecticides, and GMOs
The Butcher’s Daughter
Do as the New Yorkers do and book yourself a weekend brunch. A favorite hotspot is the plant-based The Butcher’s Daughter, which has locations in Williamsburg, Nolita, and the West Village. The restaurant is famously a “vegetarian slaughterhouse,” which builds its meals around hearty vegetables. Plus, it has delicious cold-pressed juices—which also show up in the cocktails.
- Cuisine: Plant-based
- Price point: $$
- Dietary consideration options: 100% plant-based, gluten-free and vegan options available, cold-pressed juices
Miss Ada
Mediterranean diets are praised for supporting many aspects of longevity. And this Mediterranean restaurant is one of the city’s favorite finds for shareable dishes that feature a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, spices, and meat options. During the warmer months, they also use herbs and plants grown in their backyard. As someone who eats here regularly, try as many of the dips as possible. They’re all delightful.
- Cuisine: Mediterranean
- Price point: $$
- Dietary consideration options: vegetarian options available, can address allergy needs upon request
New Yorkers are known for their sleek, chic street style. Here’s how to fit in with locals—but still stand out.
Levi’s 501 Original Fit
Why we love it:
- 14 different washes and a wide selection of sizes
- 100% cotton and straight-leg fit
Here’s the thing about street style in New York: You need high-quality basics that will keep up with whatever the day brings. And Levi’s 501 jeans are the quintessential cool-girl jeans de jour.
Vans Old Skool Shoe
Why we love it
- 29 colorways (plus customizable for even more options!)
No matter if you’re a tourist or local, one thing’s for sure: You’re going to be doing a lot of walking. Get yourself a good pair of stylish sneakers that are comfortable, too. This classic style from Vans will help you fit in with the downtown or Brooklyn crowd.
Clare V Grande Fanny
Why we love it:
- 12 wearable, neutral colorways/fabrics to pick from
- Adjustable & removable strap
I recommend a crossover or belt bag whilst sight-seeing around the city. It just means you’re hands free to take photos and less likely to misplace it. This option can be worn both over the shoulder or around the waste—so you can switch it up based on your look.
Maybelline New York Green Edition Mega Mousse Mascara
Why we love it
- 70% natural origin formula
- PCR Tube
This clean mascara from Maybelline New York glides on effortlessly. It’s buildable, so you can keep the look minimal or add a few swipes for a more dramatic look. Plus, it won’t smudge so it’ll take you from day-to-night.
Why we love it:
New York is a destination vacation for folks all over the world. The global city is fast-paced, fun, and full of life, and its wellness offerings match that same energy. Just be sure to schedule some recovery time into your stay—either by visiting a wellness center or stopping by its many parks—so you avoid burnout.
