I Now Wake Up With Plump, Dewy Skin Thanks To This Bedroom Hack
Is anyone else’s skin already dryer, tighter, and rosier with winter weather setting in? I always knew humidifier sales skyrocketed in dry winter months, but I assumed these devices were solely for clogged sinuses and respiratory issues. That is, until last winter when I discovered just how drastically my apartment’s dry air had been impacting my skin.
Put simply: My skin was in desperate need of hydration, and the Canopy Bedside Humidifier worked wonders. I’m talking better results than any overnight mask or moisturizer in my arsenal.
Of course, my Canopy also serves the purpose of easier breathing and clearer sinuses; but I won’t lie—I’m mostly in it for the plump, dewy skin.
What’s great about the Canopy Humidifier
About a week ago, like clockwork, I noticed my skin was looking a bit sad. My summer glow had long since faded, and an all-too-familiar winter redness was beginning to set in.
Normally this would send me in a tailspin—searching for a moisturizer to plump things up and a mask to ease the redness—but this year was different.
Why? Because my beloved Canopy was tucked in the back of my closet waiting to bring life back to my skin. Here are just a few reasons why I’m ecstatic to plug it back in for the winter.
It’s chic
If you’re anything like me, the Canopy’s chic appearance may be what drew you in. It’s not like other obtrusive devices that take away from the room’s aesthetic.
Instead, this humidifier is cute and compact with six chic hues to choose from, but it brings more than just an elevated vibe
It’s efficient
The Canopy Bedside Humidifier promotes healthy skin by hydrating rooms up to 500 square feet. It has a 2.5 liter tank that allows the device to run for up to 36 hours before a refill is needed.
The device has sensors to keep the optimal moisture level (30 to 50% humidity1) to alleviate dry sinuses and keep your skin hydrated.
It keeps the mold & bacteria out
What’s more, the wood pulp-based filter is designed to catch bacteria, metals, and other particles from your water before it is evaporated into the air (an extremely important factor since most unfiltered water contains chemicals I don't particularly want floating in my air).
Mold is another factor to consider when shopping for humidifiers; Canopy uses Smart Persistent Airflow (SPA)™ technology to combat this concern.
My air feels smoother
You can actually feel the difference in the air when you walk into my bedroom (so much so that I’m dying to get the larger model for my living area). Since I first plugged in my Canopy, not a single person has walked into my room without commenting on the air quality.
The best way to describe it? My bedroom air feels smooth, like I want to drink it in. In fact, that’s exactly what my skin is doing.
It changed my winter skin
After just one night of sleeping next to my Canopy, my skin was noticeably more hydrated. That aforementioned redness? Gone.
For the first time all winter, I woke up with a plump, dewy complexion. And I only had the Canopy to attribute it to.
I’m breathing easier & sleeping better
Maintenance is easy
The only downside of the Canopy is that the filter needs to be replaced every six weeks. That said, replacement is incredibly simple and the brand offers a subscription to make sure you’ve always got a backup.
Even better, the entire device (filter excluded) is dishwasher safe—so it’s easy to keep up with proper humidifier maintenance
It's multipurpose
The low-maintenance device doubles as an essential oil diffuser for a non-toxic way to make my space smell great. My subscription came with a pack of three oils and each is made with pure essential oils, no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or synthetic dyes.
For $125, you can get the humidifier plus a filter and aroma subscription (which renews every 45 days for just $25).
The takeaway
There’s a lot you can do to protect your skin’s moisture barrier in dryer weather—and I’ve personally tried the lot of it. The Canopy is truly my secret weapon for bright, dewy skin all winter long. Bonus: The brand also offers a pediatrician-approved Nursery Humidifer, which my sister now has in both of her kids’ rooms and swears it helps their success rate on sleeping through the night.
