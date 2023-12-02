Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

I Now Wake Up With Plump, Dewy Skin Thanks To This Bedroom Hack

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Canopy Humidifier
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Is anyone else’s skin already dryer, tighter, and rosier with winter weather setting in? I always knew humidifier sales skyrocketed in dry winter months, but I assumed these devices were solely for clogged sinuses and respiratory issues. That is, until last winter when I discovered just how drastically my apartment’s dry air had been impacting my skin. 

Put simply: My skin was in desperate need of hydration, and the Canopy Bedside Humidifier worked wonders. I’m talking better results than any overnight mask or moisturizer in my arsenal. 

Of course, my Canopy also serves the purpose of easier breathing and clearer sinuses; but I won’t lie—I’m mostly in it for the plump, dewy skin.

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

$125
Canopy Humidifier

What’s great about the Canopy Humidifier

About a week ago, like clockwork, I noticed my skin was looking a bit sad. My summer glow had long since faded, and an all-too-familiar winter redness was beginning to set in.

Normally this would send me in a tailspin—searching for a moisturizer to plump things up and a mask to ease the redness—but this year was different.

Why? Because my beloved Canopy was tucked in the back of my closet waiting to bring life back to my skin. Here are just a few reasons why I’m ecstatic to plug it back in for the winter.

It’s chic

If you’re anything like me, the Canopy’s chic appearance may be what drew you in. It’s not like other obtrusive devices that take away from the room’s aesthetic.

Instead, this humidifier is cute and compact with six chic hues to choose from, but it brings more than just an elevated vibe

It’s efficient

The Canopy Bedside Humidifier promotes healthy skin by hydrating rooms up to 500 square feet. It has a 2.5 liter tank that allows the device to run for up to 36 hours before a refill is needed. 

The device has sensors to keep the optimal moisture level (30 to 50% humidity1) to alleviate dry sinuses and keep your skin hydrated.

It keeps the mold & bacteria out

What’s more, the wood pulp-based filter is designed to catch bacteria, metals, and other particles from your water before it is evaporated into the air (an extremely important factor since most unfiltered water contains chemicals I don't particularly want floating in my air).

Mold is another factor to consider when shopping for humidifiers; Canopy uses Smart Persistent Airflow (SPA)™ technology to combat this concern.

My air feels smoother

You can actually feel the difference in the air when you walk into my bedroom (so much so that I’m dying to get the larger model for my living area). Since I first plugged in my Canopy, not a single person has walked into my room without commenting on the air quality.

The best way to describe it? My bedroom air feels smooth, like I want to drink it in. In fact, that’s exactly what my skin is doing.

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

$125
Canopy Humidifier

It changed my winter skin

After just one night of sleeping next to my Canopy, my skin was noticeably more hydrated. That aforementioned redness? Gone.

For the first time all winter, I woke up with a plump, dewy complexion. And I only had the Canopy to attribute it to.

I’m breathing easier & sleeping better

While this wasn’t my main concern when purchasing the Canopy, it’s actually helped my sleep as well. My boyfriend does suffer from sinus problems in the winter and sleeps way better with the Canopy running.

Maintenance is easy

The only downside of the Canopy is that the filter needs to be replaced every six weeks. That said, replacement is incredibly simple and the brand offers a subscription to make sure you’ve always got a backup. 

Even better, the entire device (filter excluded) is dishwasher safe—so it’s easy to keep up with proper humidifier maintenance

It's multipurpose

The low-maintenance device doubles as an essential oil diffuser for a non-toxic way to make my space smell great. My subscription came with a pack of three oils and each is made with pure essential oils, no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or synthetic dyes.

For $125, you can get the humidifier plus a filter and aroma subscription (which renews every 45 days for just $25).

The takeaway

There’s a lot you can do to protect your skin’s moisture barrier in dryer weather—and I’ve personally tried the lot of it. The Canopy is truly my secret weapon for bright, dewy skin all winter long. Bonus: The brand also offers a pediatrician-approved Nursery Humidifer, which my sister now has in both of her kids’ rooms and swears it helps their success rate on sleeping through the night.

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

$125
Canopy Humidifier

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Our Beauty Editor Tried An Internationally Famous Natural Peel — The Results
Beauty

Our Beauty Editor Tried An Internationally Famous Natural Peel — The Results

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & I Want Everyone To Stop Making This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & I Want Everyone To Stop Making This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

Is This The Secret To Smoother, Less Crepey Knees & Thighs?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Smoother, Less Crepey Knees & Thighs?

Jamie Schneider

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& It's On Sale Until Tomorrow)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& It's On Sale Until Tomorrow)

Hannah Frye

Skin Care & Facial Massage Tips From A Facialist Called "The Queen Of Skin"
Beauty

Skin Care & Facial Massage Tips From A Facialist Called "The Queen Of Skin"

Alexandra Engler

Once & For All: Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Most Common Reason & What To Do
Beauty

Once & For All: Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Most Common Reason & What To Do

Jamie Schneider

I'm A Med Student & I Get Compliments Whenever I Wear These
Home

I'm A Med Student & I Get Compliments Whenever I Wear These

Joe Gerlach

The Next Time You Feel Anxious & Overwhelmed, Doing This Chore Might Help
Home

The Next Time You Feel Anxious & Overwhelmed, Doing This Chore Might Help

Dana Claudat

Our Beauty Editor Tried An Internationally Famous Natural Peel — The Results
Beauty

Our Beauty Editor Tried An Internationally Famous Natural Peel — The Results

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & I Want Everyone To Stop Making This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & I Want Everyone To Stop Making This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

Is This The Secret To Smoother, Less Crepey Knees & Thighs?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Smoother, Less Crepey Knees & Thighs?

Jamie Schneider

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& It's On Sale Until Tomorrow)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& It's On Sale Until Tomorrow)

Hannah Frye

Skin Care & Facial Massage Tips From A Facialist Called "The Queen Of Skin"
Beauty

Skin Care & Facial Massage Tips From A Facialist Called "The Queen Of Skin"

Alexandra Engler

Once & For All: Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Most Common Reason & What To Do
Beauty

Once & For All: Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Most Common Reason & What To Do

Jamie Schneider

I'm A Med Student & I Get Compliments Whenever I Wear These
Home

I'm A Med Student & I Get Compliments Whenever I Wear These

Joe Gerlach

The Next Time You Feel Anxious & Overwhelmed, Doing This Chore Might Help
Home

The Next Time You Feel Anxious & Overwhelmed, Doing This Chore Might Help

Dana Claudat

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.