After taking the Birch Natural Mattress into our studios for testing, our editors approved this pick for side, back, stomach, and combination sleepers. The brand prioritizes natural, organic materials—such as cotton, wool, and latex—and the mattresses are constructed right here in the United States.

With certifications from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Eco-INSTITUT, and GREENGUARD Gold, this is truly one of the most eco-friendly hybrid mattresses available. Plus, it’s soft, supportive, and breathable, with a 100-night sleep trial and 25-year warranty.

