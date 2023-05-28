Saatva Classic Mattress Review: Is This Luxury Nontoxic Mattress Worth The Price?
Quality sleep is essential to your overall well-being—which starts with a mattress you enjoy sleeping on. A variety of factors determine which mattress is best for you (think sleep position, materials, and firmness). Lucky for you, we’re here to expedite your search. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review dives deep into one mattress that’s great for all types of sleepers and firmness preferences.
This hybrid mattress is made from non-toxic materials and has a luxury hotel bed feel. The design utilizes adaptable spring coils, high-density foam, and hypoallergenic cotton. These elements result in a mattress that aligns the spine, offers superb back support, and allows for a cool, comfortable sleep. Even better, the mattress comes in three firmness options (plush soft, luxury firm, and firm).
Read on to find out if this mattress is the right choice for you.
Saatva Classic Mattress pros & cons
- Three customizable firmness levels for optimal sleep
- Offers spinal alignment and support with patented Lumbar Zone Technology
- Great for back, side, stomach, and combo sleepers
- Delivery and setup process could be better
The Saatva Classic Mattress at a glance:
Saatva Classic Mattress
Motion isolation:3/5
Responsiveness:4/5
Pressure relief:5/5
Edge support:⅘
Who should try it:
Since it comes in three firmness levels, all sleep styles can enjoy this mattress. Plush Soft, the softest option, is made from plush foam and has extra cushioning in the pillow top. It’s great for side sleepers and those who like a cushiony feel.
Couples who can’t agree on a firmness level, or those who switch between sleeping positions, will enjoy the Luxury Firm. This top-selling option is designed to replicate a luxury hotel bed. It offers a good balance of cushion and support for all sleep styles.
The firmest option, aptly named Firm, is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. It's also great for those who have been instructed by their doctor to use an extra-firm mattress. The firm model is designed to feel like you’re lying on top of the mattress (rather than sinking into it), making it a better fit for heavier bodies.
Who should skip:
Because the Saatva Classic mattress comes in a wide range of sizes and firmness options, there’s something for everyone. That said, it is on the more expensive side. If you're on a budget, you might consider one of our picks for the best affordable mattresses.
What is Saatva?
Saatva is a luxury mattress company that creates eco-friendly products using certified organic materials, such as an organic cotton cover and a plant-based thistle pulp flame barrier. Unlike many direct-to-consumer brands, Saatva puts sustainability at the forefront of its offerings. With the Classic mattress, the brand incorporates recycled, organic, and plant-based materials. It’s not the most eco-friendly mattress out there, but it’s a step above most options you’ll find at a big box mattress store.
What’s more, Saatva is a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and actually skips the use of chemical flame retardants. Rather than fiberglass—a common non-toxic option in cheaper mattress options—Saatva opts for plant-based thistle and wool.
To top it off, the brand minimizes its carbon footprint by utilizing 145 fulfillment centers across the United States. This allows the brand to offer its fan-favorite white glove delivery service for all mattresses. That's right, the mattresses are never rolled and compressed into a box. Best of all, you can sleep on your mattress from the very first night, without waiting for foam to rise (or for a gross chemical smell to fade).
How is the Saatva Classic made?
Hybrid mattresses have grown in popularity over the past several years. These mattresses allow sleepers to reap the benefits of different materials all at once. The hybrid design of Saatva’s Classic Mattress offers the firm support of an innerspring base with the responsive, plush feel of foam. Hot sleepers will be pleased to discover each of the five layers is designed to sleep cool. The base is made from 13-gauge tempered steel coils, which makes the bed super durable and allows for more airflow throughout the mattress.
The second layer contains responsive, pocketed coils made from recycled steel. They’re zoned to contour and cradle the body, with more supportive at the center of the mattress to keep your hips from sinking in too much.
Above the pocketed coils is a layer of dense, non-toxic memory foam that works with the coils to provide additional pressure point relief. If you’re a combination sleeper who likes to switch positions throughout the night, you’ll find this bounce to be a welcome benefit.
The entire mattress us topped off with a quilted, three-inch Euro pillow top, giving the bed its signature luxury feel. The cover is made from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton treated with a plant-based antimicrobial formula that works to ward off mold and mildew for a healthier sleeping environment.
Features we love on the Saatva mattress:
Delivery
Saatva never compresses and rolls its beds into boxes. Each Saatva mattress comes with free white glove delivery. With that, a third party will bring the mattress into your home and set it up. It’s a process as luxurious as the mattress itself.
Handles
Although the brand offers free white glove delivery service to any room in your home, the addition of handles makes it easy to move the mattress around your space as needed. Mattresses are heavy by design, so this small detail makes a big difference when decorating, cleaning, and putting fitted sheets on your bed.
Hand-tufting
Cheaper designs often opt for glue to hold together the layers of the mattress. Saatva’s luxurious model, on the other hand, utilizes hand-tufting. This process holds the components of the mattress together without any chemicals, which is something we can get behind.
How firm is the Saatva mattress?
Mattress firmness is subjective and varies from person to person, due to the fact that your body weight ultimately determines how firm a mattress feels. Most experts recommend a medium-firm mattress, which would fall between a 6 to 8 on the firmness scale of 1 (being the softest) to 10 (being the firmest).
The Saatva Classic Mattress comes in three firmness options—Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm—so there’s a choice for every type of sleeper. The Plush Soft model is a 3 out of 10 and is a great choice for someone who prefers a cushiony feel. The Luxury Firm model, which is a 5-7 out of 10, offers plenty of support for most back and stomach sleepers. People who carry more weight or need a very firm mattress might prefer the Firm model, which Saatva rates an 8 out of 10. You can expect to feel like you’re sitting on top of the mattress, rather than sinking into it.
What sizes does the Saatva mattress come in?
As a brand, Saatva offers a variety of sizing. The Saatva Classic is available in most standard sizes, starting at twin and going up to California king, with short and split options as well. Each mattress is 11.5 inches tall, so you might want to buy extra-deep sheets for the Saatva, especially if you plan on adding a mattress topper or prefer a little extra material when putting on a fitted sheet. The exact measurements for each mattress are available, below.
How much does the Saatva mattress cost?
A Saatva Classic starts at around $1,000 for a twin and increases to nearly $2,500 for a split California king. Every mattress comes with a 365-night trial, as well as a lifetime guarantee.
Saatva mattress cost & measurements
|Size
|Price
|Dimensions
|Twin
|$995
|38” x 75” x 11.5"
|Twin XL
|$1355
|38” x 80” x 11.5"
|Full
|$1895
|54” x 75” x 11.5"
|Queen
|$1995
|60” x 80” x 11.5"
|King; Split King
|$2445; $2710
|76” x 80” x 11.5"
|California King; Split California King
|$2445; $2710
|72” x 84” x 11.5"
The best sleeping positions for the Saatva mattress:
Side sleepers: Yes
Because this mattress comes in various firmness levels, there’s a design for all sleep positions. The Plush Soft model offers a deep, body-cradling feel that’s great for side sleepers who like extra contouring or are lighter weight and find most mattresses too firm. Conversely, side sleepers who prefer a firmer feel will appreciate the Luxury Firm, which is the perfect balance between comfort and uplifting support.
Stomach sleepers: Mostly yes
In general stomach sleepers benefit from medium-firm to firm mattresses as this type of support keeps the spine in better alignment. The Luxury Firm and Firm designs will work for many stomach sleepers, but some may still find it too firm.
Back sleepers: Yes
Back sleepers will benefit most from the Luxury Firm and Firm design. The firm surface keeps the spine in alignment, and the mattress offers a solid amount of support that sleepers will appreciate.
How we rate the Saatva Classic in key areas
Motion transfer: 3/5
If you share your bed with a partner or a pet, motion transfer can make a huge difference in the quality of your sleep; good motion isolation prevents the whole bed from responding to one movement. This is the one area where the Saatva doesn’t shine as brightly. After all, there are two layers of coils in there! If you’re a very light sleeper, you may benefit from the added cushion in the Plush Soft model.
Bounce: 4/5
Luxury Firm has the most bounce which makes sense given the number of coils in this bed. You’ll feel more like you’re sleeping on top of this mattress, rather than in it. The Plush Soft has more cushion in the pillow top and offers more of a cradling sensation. This mattress was built for durability; the coils and minimal foams help it retain its shape, so it should last you a long time.
Edge support: 4/5
Edge support is another important feature to consider, especially if you share your bed or like to sprawl out. With the sturdy base coils and reinforced foam perimeter, the Classic does a great job of retaining its shape all the way around the mattress, so there are plenty of surfaces to snooze on.
The takeaway
All in all, we’re big fans of the Saatva Classic Mattress—and of the brand's other mattresses. The hybrid design has a luxury hotel bed feel and is a great choice for anyone who cares about non-toxic materials and likes the feel of a firmer mattress. Yes, back sleepers: This one’s for you. The cherry on top is that you get a whole year to try it out, giving you plenty of time to decide whether or not this mattress right for you. If a non-toxic mattress is what you're after, be sure to check out our Saatva vs. Avocado deep dive.