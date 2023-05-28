Who should try it:

Since it comes in three firmness levels, all sleep styles can enjoy this mattress. Plush Soft, the softest option, is made from plush foam and has extra cushioning in the pillow top. It’s great for side sleepers and those who like a cushiony feel.

Couples who can’t agree on a firmness level, or those who switch between sleeping positions, will enjoy the Luxury Firm. This top-selling option is designed to replicate a luxury hotel bed. It offers a good balance of cushion and support for all sleep styles.

The firmest option, aptly named Firm, is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. It's also great for those who have been instructed by their doctor to use an extra-firm mattress. The firm model is designed to feel like you’re lying on top of the mattress (rather than sinking into it), making it a better fit for heavier bodies.

Who should skip:

Because the Saatva Classic mattress comes in a wide range of sizes and firmness options, there’s something for everyone. That said, it is on the more expensive side. If you're on a budget, you might consider one of our picks for the best affordable mattresses.