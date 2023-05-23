Founded in 2010, Saatva is one of the original players in the online mattress space. While many early DTC mattress brands (such as Casper and Leesa) focus on roll-packed memory foam beds, Saatva's initial claim to fame was its hybrid mattresses' luxury, hotel-like feel.

And, yes, this does come at a slightly higher price point—but the brand uses natural materials and keeps sustainability top of mind.

To this day, Saatva operates primarily online. That said, there are several showrooms across the country where you can test the beds before ordering. Sattva has expanded to offer a diverse range of mattresses, including all-foam beds, latex hybrids, and an air bed.

Stay tuned; we'll get into the specifics of the various mattress models later on.