Saatva Brand Review + Which Saatva Mattress Is Best For Your Sleep Style?
If you've spent time perusing the internet looking for a new mattress, there's no doubt you've stumbled upon Saatva. In fact, we've featured the brand's mattresses in countless mindbodygreen roundups, tried them ourselves in video reviews, and even compared Saatva side by side to other popular mattress brands. In this Saatva review, we'll get into the nitty-gritty of the brand, its various mattress models, and how they stack up against one another.
What is Saatva?
Founded in 2010, Saatva is one of the original players in the online mattress space. While many early DTC mattress brands (such as Casper and Leesa) focus on roll-packed memory foam beds, Saatva's initial claim to fame was its hybrid mattresses' luxury, hotel-like feel.
And, yes, this does come at a slightly higher price point—but the brand uses natural materials and keeps sustainability top of mind.
To this day, Saatva operates primarily online. That said, there are several showrooms across the country where you can test the beds before ordering. Sattva has expanded to offer a diverse range of mattresses, including all-foam beds, latex hybrids, and an air bed.
Stay tuned; we'll get into the specifics of the various mattress models later on.
Saatva brand transparency & sustainability
As far as transparency goes, Saatva does a good job of sharing where and how its mattresses are made. The brand designs and manufactures its mattresses in the United States, and the materials hold certifications for nontoxic materials and low VOC emissions, such as GREENGUARD Gold, CertiPUR-US, and eco-INSTITUT.
Saatva isn't the leader in the nontoxic mattress space, but the brand does better than most in this arena. Saatva uses recycled steel coils, a natural flame retardant made from thistle pulp, and a botanical antimicrobial treatment.
Some Saatva mattresses contain Global Organic latex Standard (GOLS) certified latex, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified wool, or a proprietary memory foam made from renewable oils. Most use organic cotton, although it's worth noting that it doesn't hold a GOTS certification.
Saatva brand reviews & ratings
Saatva has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot, and scores of positive reviews. We should know, we've read hundreds of reviews while writing our Saatva mattress reviews.
Perhaps even more important than the ratings on Saatva's beds is the feedback on its customer service. Almost every review on the brand's website praises the brand's team for being a downright delight to interact with. Even reviewers who didn't end up keeping their mattress say they were grateful for the quick, professional, and supportive help of Saatva's staff. Comfort is subjective; good customer service is not.
Saatva shipping, setup & delivery
Unlike most online mattress brands, Saatva never compresses and rolls its mattresses into a box. Instead, the brand provides free white glove delivery. With this, someone will come into your home and set the mattress up on your frame. They might even remove your old mattress for you—just be sure to read up on the terms because they don't take everything.
Saatva sleep trial, returns & warranty
All Saatva's mattresses come with a generous 365-night sleep trial. This means from the day your new bed arrives, you'll have a full year to sleep on it before deciding whether it's the one.
If your Saatva mattress doesn't work out, returns and exchanges have a $99 fee. This fee includes the same white glove service, so someone will come into your home and take the bed away for you.
Saatva offers a lifetime warranty on its mattresses, which covers any manufacturer defects in materials or workmanship. The terms do change as the years go on, so it's best to fully read the details of the warranty to understand your coverage over time.
Comparing Saatva mattress models
|Name
|Mattress type
|Best for
|Firmness
|Height
|Starting price
|Certifications
|Saatva Classic
|Hybrid
|Combination sleepers; Back and stomach sleepers; People with back pain
|Plush Soft; Luxury Firm; Firm
|11.3 or 14.5 inches
|$995
|CertiPUR-US
|Saatva Latex Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Combination sleepers; Back and stomach sleepers; Hot sleepers
|Medium-Firm
|12 inches
|$1295
|GOTS; GOLS; Eco-INSTITUT; GREENGUARD Gold
|Saatva Loom & Leaf
|Memory foam
|Side sleepers; Couples
|Relaxed Firm or Firm
|12 inches
|$1195
|CertiPUR-US
|Saatva Solaire
|Air bed
|Couples; All sleep types
|Adjustable
|13 inches
|$2525
|CertiPUR-US
|Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Side sleepers; Budget-friendly pick
|Medium-Firm
|11.5 inches
|$925
|CertiPUR-US
|Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress
|Latex foam
|All sleep types; Eco-friendly sleepers; Hot sleepers
|Luxury Plush or Gentle Firm
|10 inches
|$1795
|GOTS; GOLS; Eco-INSTITUT; GREENGUARD Gold
|Saatva HD
|Hybrid
|Heavier people
|Medium-Firm
|15.5 inches
|$1795
|CertiPUR-US
An overview of Saatva's mattress models:
Saatva Classic
Best for:Combination sleepers, back and stomach sleepers, people with back pain
Mattress type:Hybrid innerspring
Firmness:Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm
Height:11.5 or 14.5 inches
The brand’s flagship model, this mattress is a real crowd-pleaser. With three firmness options and two heights to choose from, it’s a super customizable hybrid mattress with a luxury feel. The combination of coils, memory foam, and organic cotton make it a breathable, supportive mattress with great temperature regulation and solid edge support.
Just note: The Luxury Firm and Firm models are, as the name suggests, firm. If you’re a strict side sleeper or smaller bodied, you’ll be better off with the Plush Soft Classic.
Saatva Latex Hybrid
Best for:Combination sleepers, back and stomach sleepers, hot sleepers
Mattress type:Latex hybrid
Firmness:Medium-Firm
Height:12 inches
If you’re hoping to avoid synthetic foams, you may prefer a hybrid with GOLS-certified organic latex. Saatva’s Latex Hybrid (which we’ve reviewed on its own) is a great pick for combination, back, and stomach sleepers. The makeup of perforated latex and steel coils make this a great mattress for people who tend to sleep hot.
With the same tufted Euro pillow-top as the Classic, this mattress has a similar luxurious feel. But, unlike the Classic, there is only one firmness option available for the Latex Hybrid. Saatva rates it as a medium firm. Our testing team determined the feel is closer to the firm end of the spectrum. You can learn more by watching our full video review for the Saatva Latex Hybrid.
Saatva Loom & Leaf
Best for:Side sleepers, couples
Mattress type:All-foam
Firmness:Relaxed Firm, Firm
Height:12 inches
If you prefer the feeling of memory foam over an innerspring mattress, you may like Saatva’s Loom & Leaf. This all-foam model is available in two firmness options: Relaxed Firm (which Saatva rates a 5 to 7 out of 10 on its firmness scale), or Firm (rated 8 out of 10). If you’re a strict side sleeper or combination sleeper, you’ll be better off with the Relaxed Firm option.
While memory foam isn’t typically the most eco-friendly material, Saatva makes an effort to use renewable oils in their proprietary material. In fact, we picked the Loom & Leaf as the “best memory foam” mattress in our roundup of the best organic mattresses. Memory foam is not always a great pick for hot sleepers, but Saatva’s foam is infused with cooling gel. The mattress is topped with a breathable organic cotton cover, which may also help.
Saatva Solaire
Best for:Couples, all sleep types
Mattress type:Air bed
Firmness:50 adjustable firmness options
Height:13 inches
Couples and people who are picky about their bed’s firmness and feel can take matters into their own hands with the Saatva Solaire. Literally, you can control this air mattress’ firmness with an attached remote.
The Solaire is a combination of zoned organic latex, memory foam, an adjustable air chamber, and a plush Euro pillow top. Select from 50 firmness options and, if you and your sleep partner have different ideas of comfort, split models are available in a Queen or larger. The Solaire is compatible with adjustable bases—so you can fully customize your sleep setup to your liking.
Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid
Best for:A budget-friendly pick, side sleepers
Mattress type:Memory foam hybrid
Firmness:Medium-Firm
Height:15.5 inches
A slightly softer pick for side and combo sleepers, Saatva’s Memory Foam Hybrid consists of pocketed coils, cooling gel memory foam, and the brand’s standard plush, 3-inch pillow top made from organic cotton. The hybrid design has a cooler surface than traditional memory foam beds, without compromising the cradling sensation side sleepers tend to love.
This mattress is newer to the Saatva line, but already has great reviews from people who love the combination of support and cushion. A few reviewers mention switching to this model after finding the Saatva Classic too firm. So, if you’re a strict side sleeper or prefer a softer bed, you may consider doing the same.
Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress
Best for:All sleep types, eco-friendly sleepers, hot sleepers
Mattress type:Latex foam
Firmness:Luxury Plush or Gentle Firm
Height:10 inches
The Zenhaven is an all-foam flippable mattress. One side is Luxury Plush, which Saatva rates at a 4 to 5 out of 10 and is better suited for pressure relief and side sleeping. The opposite is Gentle Firm (a 7 to 8 out of 10), which is better for back sleepers who want to feel more lifted and supported in bed. Of course, you’ll want to land on one side eventually. But the flippable design means you’ll have a better chance of finding your desired firmness during your sleep trial.
This dual-sided model is made solely from GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, and a breathable organic cotton cover. It’s Saatva’s most eco-friendly pick, and the latex design makes it a great option for people who tend to sleep hot.
Saatva HD
Best for:Heavier people
Mattress type:Hybrid
Firmness:Medium-Firm
Height:15.5 inches
This supportive hybrid was designed with larger bodies in mind. It has firmer natural latex foams, cushiony memory foam, and a base of 12.5-gauge recycled steel coils. Saatva says these coils are 25% stronger than the industry standard. Plus, the mattress has the brand’s plush Euro pillow-top, for that signature luxury feel.
Saatva says the HD is designed to keep heavier bodies (up to 500 pounds) supported and comfortable in all sleep positions. The HD is a newer model for Saatva, but already has 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviews.
A couple considerations: You’ll need to pair the HD with Saatva’s HD foundation, as the brand says it’s not compatible with standard foundations or frames. Also, the taller height of this bed means you may need deep pocketed sheets.
Saatva mattress pros & cons
- Excellent customer service
- Wide range of customizable mattresses
- Mattresses are never compressed or rolled in a box
- White glove delivery is included in the price
- Some sustainable and certified organic materials
- Generous sleep trial and warranty
- Not as many sustainability efforts as other brands we've reviewed (but still better than most)
- Most models use some synthetic foams
- No GOTS certification to back up organic claims
How sleep impacts your longevity
Many studies have looked at how sleep impacts your mental, physical, and emotional help. If your sleep quality is routinely poor because of your mattress (or any other factors), you could experience a higher risk for health issues such as heart disease, depression, and Type 2 diabetes1.
In fact, research from earlier this year assessed the sleep quality of over 172,000 people2 and followed them to track the incidence of death over about four years. The study found that men who recorded high-quality sleep averaged a 4.7-year-longer life span than those who did not. Similarly, women with better sleep quality averaged a 2.4-year-longer life span than those who experienced poor sleep.
Your mattress is just one piece of the puzzle—but it's a big one.
FAQ:
Is Saatva made in China?
No. Saatva designs and manufactures all of its mattresses in the United States.
What is Saatva known for?
Saatva has earned a reputation for making luxury, hotel-like mattresses at a reasonable price point. The brand is also known for having some of the best customer service in the game, as well as a generous sleep trial and warranty.
Is a Saatva mattress bouncy?
Some of Saatva's mattresses are bouncier than others. Its flagship mattress, the Saatva Classic, is on the bouncier side, especially when compared to an all-foam mattress. That said, it does include a top layer of memory foam that helps muffle some motion.
What mattresses are comparable to Saatva?
Some similar hybrid models include the WinkBed, the DreamCloud Premier, and the Casper Nova Hybrid. You can learn more about those beds in our roundup of the best innerspring mattresses.
The takeaway
If you're the type of person who leaves a hotel wanting to take the mattress with you, Saatva is a brand worth exploring. Saatva mattresses provide a luxury feel—and the brand's customer service, warranty, and sleep trial are some of the best in the industry. Whether you're a latex mattress lover or a memory foam devotee, Saatva's wide range of options means there's a model for every type of sleeper.