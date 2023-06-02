WinkBeds Vs. Saatva: Comparing These Luxury Mattress Brands
For those of us who can’t sleep without a plush pillowtop or a firm-as-a-board surface, it’s nerve-wracking to shell out for a nontoxic mattress that might not hit that certain sweet spot. Thankfully, luxury mattress brands have been making big strides in improving mattress materials without sacrificing comfort. Our WinkBeds vs. Saatva comparison will tell you everything you need to know about these two companies, and which one you should try for yourself.
While both have several certifications in mattress safety standards, one does shine a bit brighter in that department. Based on sustainability, sleeping positions, and a series of tests, we set out to identify who would benefit most from which mattress.
What is WinkBeds?
WinkBeds is an online company creating luxury hybrid mattresses, bed frames, pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors. All its products are all handmade in the United States and sold at relatively affordably prices. The hybrid mattress family holds a CertiPUR-US certification, which is the bare minimum of safety standards. Only the brand's latest model, the EcoCloud, is truly eco-conscious. It has a 100% all-natural latex and innerspring hybrid design and boasts a handful of certifications such as Global Organic Textile Standard, OEKO-TEX, and Rainforest Alliance. If nontoxic materials are your top priority, but you're seeking a cloud-like feel, you'll want to check out the EcoCloud.
WinkBeds mattresses arrive very quickly, within three to five business days. The brand ships its mattresses compressed and rolled in a box—and you’ll be able to sleep on it the day it arrives! Just give the mattress a few hours to expand into its full form.
What is Saatva?
A luxury nontoxic mattress company with plenty of safety certifications to boot, Saatva is one of the best nontoxic mattress brands you can find. As a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, Saatva's materials are GOLS-certified organic, GREENGUARD GOLD, eco-INSTITUT certified, and plant-based. As for manufacturing processes, the brand's plants all operate on solar power. Plus, shipping and delivery processes are designed to minimize Saatva's carbon footprint.
Clearly, Saatva earns points for being sustainable and safe—but something that makes the brand scream “luxury” is its free white glove delivery service. Once you place your order, the mattress will be delivered straight to your home and set up for you. The delivery team will even remove your old mattress if you choose that option upon checkout.
WinkBeds vs. Saatva: Quick facts
|Brand
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Delivery
|Trial
|Warranty
|WinkBeds
|$995-$5050
|Plush soft; luxury firm; firm; relaxed firm
|CertiPUR-US®; GOLS; GREENGUARD GOLD; eco-INSTITUT
|Carbon steel coils; high-density eco-friendly memory foam; organic cotton; natural latex
|White glove delivery
|365 nights
|Lifetime
|Saatva
|$1149 to $2399
|Softer; luxury firm; firmer; plus
|CertiPUR-US®; GOTS; OEKO-TEX; Rainforest Alliance
|CertiPUR-US® certified foams' organic cotton; Talalay latex' pocketed coils; memory foam
|Arrives in a box (add in-home setup for $199)
|120 nights
|Lifetime
How to choose between WinkBeds vs. Saatva
To learn which WinkBeds or Saatva mattress will best suit your sleep style and preferences, here are a couple of factors to consider:
Trial period: WinkBeds has a modest 30-night trial. If you don’t love the mattress, WinkBeds will pick it up for free within the first 30 days. For up to 120 nights, the brand will give you 50% off a new mattress. With Saatva's generous 365-night trial, you have a full year to decide if you like the mattress. If you decide to return it within that timeframe, you'll get a full refund (minus a $99 pick-up fee). If you return it in the first 45 days, the brand will waive the fee.
Firmness: Mattress comfort is subjective, and your body size and sleep position will determine how firm a mattress feels and how well it will keep your spine aligned. WinkBeds and Saatva both offer mattresses with a range of firmness levels. Some, like the Saatva Solaire, even have adjustable firmness.
Materials: When it comes to materials and certifications, Saatva and WinkBeds materials aren’t quite created equal. Saatva is certified organic and safe by GOLS, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT and uses biodegradable materials. WinkBeds, on the other hand, only has one mattress in its suite (the EcoCloud) that goes beyond the basic CertiPUR-US certification. The EcoCloud passes our sustainability standards with flying colors.
How we picked:
Testing & reviews
Our team has personally tested many mattresses from Saatva and Winkbeds. We also read hundreds of reviews to find out what a variety of people think of these mattresses.
Design
We included a range of materials and designs, such as natural latex; hybrid with foam and innerspring; and natural memory foam, to ensure there’s a mattress option for everyone.
Variety
We chose mattresses with various firmness levels and heights. There are plank-like options and plush pillowtop designs on our list, to every sleep position and preference.
Price
Mattresses are generally an investment, but we made sure to choose options at a variety of price points.
Our picks for the best WinkBeds and Saatva mattresses:
Best for stomach sleepers: The WinkBed
Pros:
- Firm enough for stomach sleeping
- Multiple firmness options
Cons:
- Not sustainable
Materials:Hybrid
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial Period:120 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
The original WinkBed mattress is a hybrid design with multiple firmness options to choose from. It’s a top choice for stomach sleepers of all sizes. For larger-bodied people, this mattress comes in “firmer” and “plus," designed to support sleepers with an extra layer of zoned support latex foam and more edge support coils.
It isn’t the most eco-friendly option on our list, but the mattress cover is made with sustainable, eucalyptus-derived Tencel and recycled steel coils. The brand’s materials are CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
Read our full review of the original WinkBed, based on a full year of testing.
Best cooling: Saatva Latex Hybrid
Pros:
- Breathable and temperature regulating
- Supportive for stomach, back, and combination sleepers
Cons:
- Not available to ship to Alaska or Hawaii
Materials:Natural latex
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia KingSplit California King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
This natural latex hybrid mattress is supportive enough for back, stomach, and combination sleepers. It offers above-average temperature regulation in a luxury, eco-friendly design. Thanks to an innerspring base, perforated latex foam, and moisture-wicking wool pillow top, you’ll sleep cool throughout the night.
Note, this mattress is on the firmer side. Latex has a buoyant feel, which can be a deterrent for those who prefer a cloud-like mattress.
Read our in-depth review of the Saatva Latex Hybrid to find out if it's worth the hyper.
Best for back pain: The WinkBed EcoCloud
Pros:
- Supportive hybrid design
- Natural latex & organic cotton
- Cooling
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
- No removable cover
Materials:CertiPUR-US® certified foamsOrganic cottonTalalay latexPocketed coilsMemory foam
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial Period:120 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
If you’re looking for a new mattress in hopes of relieving chronic back pain, you’re in luck. The WinkBed EcoCloud is a hybrid design that eliminates pressure on the joints and back by combining the support of coils with the pressure relief of Talalay latex. It has multiple zones that provide targeted weight distribution for added pressure relief.
Mindbodygreen’s product testers found this mattress to be a true medium, which feels like a 5 out of 10 on a firmness scale. We mainly recommend this mattress for side sleepers who love the feeling of slightly sinking into a cloudlike mattress and for those who could benefit from pressure relief. Another perk? The mattress’ Talalay latex, organic cotton, and all-natural sheep wool are super cooling and breathable.
Read our WinkBeds EcoCloud review.
Best hybrid: Saatva Classic
Pros:
- Custom options for firmness and height
- Great for hot sleepers
- Plush top layer
Cons:
- Heavy to lift, but each purchase comes with white glove delivery
Materials:CertiPUR-US® certified foamsOrganic cottonRecycled steel coils
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia KingSplit California King
Trial Period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
How it arrives:Free delivery and setup
Saatva’s most popular hybrid innerspring mattress, the Saatva Classic, is one of our top mattresses for stomach and side sleepers. It’s a great choice for folks who want the ability to decide between various heights and firmness options, such as plush soft, luxury firm, and firm.
We also included this mattress as one of the best mattresses for fibromyalgia and the best mattresses for chronic pain. It offers spinal alignment and support with patented Lumbar Zone Technology, and is a great choice for any type of sleeper. The luxury firm the the most popular firmness option and is designed to replicate the feel of a luxury hotel bed.
Read our full review to find out what we love about the Saatva Classic mattress, plus who should try it.
Best mattress topper: Saatva Latex Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Cooling and breathable
- Straps hold it in place
- Natural materials
Cons:
- Some might find it too thin
- Spot-clean only
Materials:Natural latexOrganic cotton
Sizes Available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial Period:180 nights
Warranty:1-yearLifetime
If your mattress is too soft or firm for your liking and you’re not ready to invest in a new one quite yet, a great mattress topper could be just the luxury upgrade you need (at a much lower cost). This pick is one of the best mattress toppers available today, with a true medium-firm feel.
Latex is naturally cooling, so this topper helps regulate body heat as you sleep. Just like with its mattresses, the brand offers various customizations for this topper. It's recommended to relieve neck, back, and shoulder pain and is more durable and breathable than memory foam toppers.
FAQ:
Is Saatva made in China?
No, Saatva mattresses are made in the United States.
Is WinkBed good for back pain?
Yes, the Original WinkBed and the WinkBeds EcoCloud are both great options for sleepers with back pain.
Are Saatva mattresses delivered in a box?
No, Saatva mattresses arrive unboxed with white glove delivery service.
The takeaway
The foundation of your health starts with the foundation of your sleep space (i.e. your mattress). Investing in a luxury mattress from brands like WinkBeds and Saatva is a step toward better health and well-being. These mattresses are made high-quality materials with less exposure to toxins. If you truly want to take your evening routine to the next level, make sure you check out this MD’s wind-down routine for deep sleep—and you might want to take a second look at your pillow, while you're at it..