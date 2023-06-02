To learn which WinkBeds or Saatva mattress will best suit your sleep style and preferences, here are a couple of factors to consider:

Trial period: WinkBeds has a modest 30-night trial. If you don’t love the mattress, WinkBeds will pick it up for free within the first 30 days. For up to 120 nights, the brand will give you 50% off a new mattress. With Saatva's generous 365-night trial, you have a full year to decide if you like the mattress. If you decide to return it within that timeframe, you'll get a full refund (minus a $99 pick-up fee). If you return it in the first 45 days, the brand will waive the fee.

Firmness: Mattress comfort is subjective, and your body size and sleep position will determine how firm a mattress feels and how well it will keep your spine aligned. WinkBeds and Saatva both offer mattresses with a range of firmness levels. Some, like the Saatva Solaire, even have adjustable firmness.

Materials: When it comes to materials and certifications, Saatva and WinkBeds materials aren’t quite created equal. Saatva is certified organic and safe by GOLS, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT and uses biodegradable materials. WinkBeds, on the other hand, only has one mattress in its suite (the EcoCloud) that goes beyond the basic CertiPUR-US certification. The EcoCloud passes our sustainability standards with flying colors.