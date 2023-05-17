I'm An MD & This Routine Helps Me Get Deep Sleep (Even With Young Kids)

My relationship with sleep has really come full circle. When I was younger, I didn't understand the importance or utility of sleep. In college and in medical school, I would pull all-nighters studying and can recall falling asleep during exams. When I was a resident and a junior attending, I would be on rotating shifts between days and nights and felt like I was always trying to catch up on sleep. I would nap as much as possible between shifts.

Looking back, I see that time was preparing me for the newborn stages of my two kids, who are now 5 and 2. We are still teaching my youngest to sleep independently in his own room and most nights of the week he is successful. My husband and I trade off who goes to him if he wakes up in the middle of the night so at least one of us can sleep well.

I definitely do my best to prioritize sleep and focus on the things I can control when it comes to bedtime and daytime routines (for myself and the kids). Since I work from home, I can sleep in a bit longer or take a nap in the afternoon if it was a rough night with my son. I no longer intentionally pull-nighters or work the night shift. I am happiest and most productive when I get quality sleep. I love teaching others about the benefits of sleep and how they can incorporate simple changes in their life to improve their sleep health.