After a long day, there’s no better feeling than climbing into bed for a deep, restful sleep. Unfortunately, especially for those with chronic pain, sleep can be a hassle if the right mattress isn’t used. Studies have shown a correlation between poor sleep and chronic pain1 , and while the best mattress for chronic pain may not solve all your problems, it will certainly put you in a better position (literally) for a more comfortable and restorative sleep.

“Chronic pain is common and typically lasts for an extended period of time,” says Dr. Peter Polos, MD, PhD, FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist. “It can occur in any part of your body as a result of an illness or injury. In addition to disturbing sleep, chronic pain can interfere with other aspects of a person’s life, which in turn can make their pain worse.”

With that in mind, the best mattress for chronic pain varies based on the type of pain, sleep position, price point, and a few other considerations. To find the best mattresses for chronic pain, we spoke with sleep doctors and experts about what to look for and how you’ll want to go about finding a mattress whether you suffer from back, neck, hip pain, or sciatica.