Saatva Vs. Helix: How The Brands Compare + Our Top Mattress Picks From Both
Investing in a high-quality mattress is the first major step toward improving your sleep (and, in turn, bettering your health and well-being). But with plenty of mattress options to choose from, which brands are actually worth the hype? Our team has spent months testing the most popular mattresses. Today, we’re breaking down the key differences between Saatva vs. Helix. Read on to learn how these two mattress brands compare. Plus, find our top picks from both, with options for every budget and type of sleeper.
Saatva Vs. Helix: Our top picks
- Best for couples: Helix Dusk Luxe
- Best for side sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe
- Best firm mattress: Saatva Hybrid Latex
- Best for back pain: Saatva Classic
What is Helix?
Offering a range of mattresses and sleep products for all sleep styles and preferences, Helix is the parent company of nontoxic mattress brand Birch, which we recently tested in our studio. While Birch boasts the most Earth-friendly certifications out of Helix’s lineup (think: Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Eco-INSTITUT, and GREENGUARD Gold), the brand’s other mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified.
Helix’s products are 100% made in the United States with manufacturing facilities on both coasts and in the Midwest. Beyond mattresses, Helix sells adjustable bases, bedding, and pillows.
What is Saatva?
Saatva is a luxury nontoxic mattress company delivering eco-friendly designs with the laundry list of best-in-class safety certifications. Our team previously tested and reviewed a Saatva mattress and, to say the least, they were quite equally impressed by the brand’s safety standards and its mattresses luxurious comfort levels.
A member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, all Saatva’s materials are GOLS-certified organic, GREENGUARD GOLD, eco-INSTITUT certified, and plant-based. The manufacturing processes earn a gold star for eco-friendliness as all facilities all operate on solar power. Saatva’s shipping and delivery are designed to cut down on the brand’s carbon footprint, too.
But what really makes Saatva a luxury mattress brand? Free white glove delivery. Included in the cost of your mattress, this standout service delivers your new mattress straight to your home (no rolled up mattresses here). The delivery team will bring your new mattress inside and set it up for you in your room of choice. They’ll even remove your old mattress if you choose this option at checkout.
Saatva vs. Helix: Comparing the materials
Helix uses two types of foam, depending on which mattress you choose: memory foam and latex foam. Of course, memory foam is not the most sustainable material—but it has a unique ability to contour and cushion the body. The brand’s latex foam, on the other hand, is a more sustainable alternative to memory foam that’s designed to provide cushion and reactive support. Every hybrid Helix mattress also contains individually-wrapped coils made from tempered steel. The coils help provide motion isolation and superb edge support.
While, yes, the brand does use synthetic foams in some of its mattresses, Saatva stands out in the sustainability department. It boasts a longer list of certifications than most others we’ve tested (CertiPUR-US®, GOLS, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT). Depending on which you choose, Saatva’s mattresses are made with carbon steel coils, high-density eco-friendly memory foam, organic cotton, and/or natural latex.
Saatva vs. Helix: Comparing the firmness
With plenty of firmness levels to choose from, Helix makes a mattress for everyone. The brand offers a Core collection, Luxe collection, and Elite collection. Each line has options for side, back, and stomach sleepers, with soft, medium, and firm designs. The soft mattresses are designed to provide that classic sink-in feeling, while the medium will feel slightly more supportive, still with a bit of give. The brand’s firm mattresses do not have any give and are great for those who want to feel like they’re sleeping on their mattress, rather than in it.
Saatva has a variety of mattresses to choose from, with a range of firmness options. Choose from plush soft, firm, luxury firm, or relaxed firm, depending on your sleep style. Not sure which firmness is best for you? We recommend the Saatva Solaire, which is entirely adjustable—so you can really find your sweet spot.
How to choose between Saatva vs. Helix
To decide which Helix or Saatva mattress will best suit your sleep style and preferences, consider the below factors:
Certifications: Saatva and Helix both have GREENGUARD Gold and Certi-PUR certifications, but Saatva is additionally certified organic and safe by GOLS and eco-INSTITUT. This signifies that more than 95% of the textiles and latex are certified organic. Mattresses with GOLS certifications also have a substantial list of banned substances and are made in a way that champions the environment. Helix and Saatva both design and manufacture their products in the United States—but Saatva goes above and beyond to transparently share how its mattresses are made.
Firmness: Whether you love sinking into a plush pillow top or sleep on a firm-as-a-board mattress, Saatva and Helix both have options to boot. Unsure which firmness level is best? Sleep experts generally recommend a medium-firm mattress around a 6 to 8 on a firmness scale of 10 (10 being the most firm). Medium-firm mattresses provide sufficient support for most back and stomach sleepers, but people who carry more weight or like a very firm mattress should opt for something a bit firmer.
Most Saatva mattresses come in three firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. Helix offers a “standard” and a “luxe” across their suite of models, giving options for every type of sleeper.
Materials: Foam? Latex? A hybrid that delivers the best of both worlds? In your search for a mattress, you'll come across these three general types of mattresses—and each has its own set of pros and cons. Your desired firmness, whether you tend to sleep hot, and if you share a bed with a partner are all factors that can help you decide which design is best.
Natural latex mattresses typically offer more breathability and temperature control. They also tend to be a bit on the firmer side, with more bounce and less sink. Foam mattresses are known for delivering pressure relief and superior motion isolation. Hybrid designs marry the pressure relief of foam with the responsiveness of latex. Note: Saatva and Helix both offer foam, latex, and hybrid options.
How we picked:
Testing & reviews
The internet is peppered with glowing reviews for Saatva and Helix mattresses. Taking these into account, along with feedback from our own team, we narrowed it down to these four popular mattresses.
Design
We included a variety of designs, such as natural latex, hybrid with foam and innerspring, and natural memory foam. Truly, there’s a mattress option for everyone.
Features
Each mattress on our list has unique features that make it a stand-out choice. To find the best choice for you, consider your must-haves (such as cooling properties, breathability, or multiple firmness options).
Materials
We value sustainability at mindbodygreen—so, while both brands used synthetic foams in some designs, we prioritized mattresses with natural or organic materials and called out any that stand out in this department.
Our picks for the best Helix and Saatva mattresses:
Best for couples: Helix Dusk Luxe
Pros:
- Medium firmness benefits couples with different preferences
- Superior motion isolation
Cons:
- Synthetic materials
Materials:Hybrid foamInnerspring coils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:15-year
This budget-friendly hybrid mattress is great for couples with different definitions of a comfortable mattress. It offers a true medium firmness most sleepers will enjoy, with five layers of foams and coils. The hybrid design helps back and stomach sleepers keep their spines aligned, while the top comfort layer gives the hugging feel of memory foam.
The mattress is just plush enough to allow partners to switch sleep positions easily without disturbing the other. In other words, it passes the test on motion isolation.
While the Luxe is the most popular version of the Helix Dusk (thanks to its additional comfort layers, premium pillow top, enhanced zone lumbar support, and middle-of-the-road price point), you can choose to upgrade to the Dusk Elite or opt for the basic Helix Dusk if desired.
Best for side sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe
Pros:
- Pillowtop feel
- Cooling, breathable knit cover
- Supports spinal alignment for side sleepers
Cons:
- Synthetic materials
Materials:Memory foamsGel viscoSteel coils
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingCalifornia King
Trial period:100 nights
Warranty:15-year
One of the brand’s best selling mattresses, the Midnight Luxe, is a prime choice for side sleepers looking for medium firmness and lumbar support. This hybrid mattress has a coil base and a well-cushioned memory foam top that hugs your curves to relieve pressure. Helix’s Midnight Luxe mattress is a step up from the base model, the Helix Midnight—so you get upgraded lumbar support, superior pressure point relief, cooling features, and a quilted pillow top.
This mattress boasts a 4.5 out of five-star rating across more than 5,000 reviews on the company’s website. A few side-sleeping customers rave that it’s helped relieve back pain and is more comfortable than any mattress they’ve slept on.
Best firm mattress: Saatva Latex Hybrid
Pros:
- GREENGUARD Gold & eco-INSTITUT® certified
- Firmness levels are great for side & back sleepers
- Naturally cooling latex material
Cons:
- Not available in Alaska or Hawaii
- $99 return fee
Materials:Natural latex
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
Firm mattress lovers, rejoice! Our product testers gave Saatva’s natural latex mattress an in-depth test in our studio, and we’re happy to report that it’s worth the investment. This latex hybrid design has an innerspring base and perforated latex foam. The blend of foam and springs brings proper pressure relief and support to back, stomach, and combination sleepers.
What’s more, our team found the latex material to be breathable and cooling, making it a great choice for those who sleep hot. The moisture-wicking wool pillow-top feels buttery soft and lives up to the brand’s promise of luxury.
Just keep in mind: If you’re on the hunt for a cloud-like mattress, the Saatva Latex Hybrid definitely isn’t it. The buoyancy of latex is not designed for those who like to fully sink in. Also, lighter side sleepers and those seeking a true medium-firm mattress should opt for a different Saatva model that offers more pressure relief.
Best for back pain: Saatva Classic
Pros:
- Three customizable firmness levels for optimal sleep
- Offers spinal alignment and support with patented Lumbar Zone Technology
- Great for back, side, stomach, and combo sleepers
Cons:
- Motion isolation could be better
Materials:Hybrid foamInnerspring coilsHypoallergenic cotton
Sizes available:TwinTwin XLFullQueenKingSplit KingCalifornia King
Trial period:365 nights
Warranty:Lifetime
This pick is Saatva’s most popular hybrid model, featuring adaptable spring coils, high-density foam, and hypoallergenic cotton that’s designed to replicate a luxury hotel bed. It’s made to align the spine, support the back, and deliver a cool and comfortable sleep. We love that there’s a choice of three firmness levels—so everyone can enjoy this mattress, regardless of sleeping position. If you’re looking to relieve back pain, we recommend side sleepers try the luxury firm and back and stomach sleepers opt for the firm design.
Since our team put this design to the test, we’d be remiss not to mention our favorite features on the mattress. We’re big fans of Saatva’s unique hand-tufting that holds the mattress together without any chemicals, which is something we can get behind. The small detail of the sewn-in handles feels like discovering your dress has pockets (IYKYK). It makes things more convenient when you’re wanting to move it around or put fresh sheets on the bed. Oh, and the white glove delivery and setup service is what dreams are made of.
Saatva vs. Helix: At a glance
|Brand
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Delivery
|Trial
|Warranty
|Helix
|$936-$4123
|Soft; medium; firm
|CertiPUR-US®; GREENGUARD GOLD
|Carbon steel coils; high-density eco-friendly memory foam; organic cotton; natural latex
|Arrives in box
|100 nights
|15-year
|Saatva
|$995-$5050
|Softer; luxury firm; firmer; plus
|CertiPUR-US®; GOTS; OEKO-TEX; Rainforest Alliance
|carbon steel coils; high-density eco-friendly memory foam; organic cotton; natural latex
|White glove delivery
|120 nights
|Lifetime
FAQ:
Is Saatva made in China?
No, Saatva mattresses are made in the United States.
Are Helix mattresses good for back pain?
Yes—in fact, we’ve named the Helix Midnight mattress the best medium-firm mattress for athletes with back pain. The medium-firm design is great for all sleep positions, but the cradling sensation of memory foam and the pressure-relieving innerspring coils makes it especially ideal for side sleepers with back pain.
How long do Helix mattresses last?
Helix doesn’t explicitly state the lifespan of its mattresses, but most will last for 7 to 10 years. Base models come with a 10-year warranty and luxe models have a 15-year warranty.
The takeaway
Finding the right mattress is an important step toward better sleep and better health. Saatva and Helix are two mattress brands worth considering. Take a closer look at Saatva if you prioritize safety certifications, transparent manufacturing processes, and luxurious, hotel-worthy mattresses. Or, consider Helix for comfortable and supportive mattresses at a fair price point. You’ll find options from both brands on roundups across our site, including the best medium-firm mattresses.