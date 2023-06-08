To decide which Helix or Saatva mattress will best suit your sleep style and preferences, consider the below factors:

Certifications: Saatva and Helix both have GREENGUARD Gold and Certi-PUR certifications, but Saatva is additionally certified organic and safe by GOLS and eco-INSTITUT. This signifies that more than 95% of the textiles and latex are certified organic. Mattresses with GOLS certifications also have a substantial list of banned substances and are made in a way that champions the environment. Helix and Saatva both design and manufacture their products in the United States—but Saatva goes above and beyond to transparently share how its mattresses are made.

Firmness: Whether you love sinking into a plush pillow top or sleep on a firm-as-a-board mattress, Saatva and Helix both have options to boot. Unsure which firmness level is best? Sleep experts generally recommend a medium-firm mattress around a 6 to 8 on a firmness scale of 10 (10 being the most firm). Medium-firm mattresses provide sufficient support for most back and stomach sleepers, but people who carry more weight or like a very firm mattress should opt for something a bit firmer.

Most Saatva mattresses come in three firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. Helix offers a “standard” and a “luxe” across their suite of models, giving options for every type of sleeper.

Materials: Foam? Latex? A hybrid that delivers the best of both worlds? In your search for a mattress, you'll come across these three general types of mattresses—and each has its own set of pros and cons. Your desired firmness, whether you tend to sleep hot, and if you share a bed with a partner are all factors that can help you decide which design is best.

Natural latex mattresses typically offer more breathability and temperature control. They also tend to be a bit on the firmer side, with more bounce and less sink. Foam mattresses are known for delivering pressure relief and superior motion isolation. Hybrid designs marry the pressure relief of foam with the responsiveness of latex. Note: Saatva and Helix both offer foam, latex, and hybrid options.