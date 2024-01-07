Advertisement
This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft & It's 20% Off
When I feel texture on my skin, I typically look to products like a chemical exfoliant or a hydrating cream to smooth it out. I never thought that a cleanser could be responsible for making my skin feel just as baby soft—until I found Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser.
The unique cleanser transforms from a heavy oil to a milky cleanser to remove every last trace of makeup, along with dirt and impurities. And my favorite part? Every wash leaves your skin feeling softer than when you do a hydrating mask.
Needless to say, this multipurpose product is a must for winter, and it's under $18 thanks to our exclusive 20% off promo code MBG20. Here's why I'm stocking for less before our promo code ends at midnight.
Why I love Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser
Flashback a few years: I was using makeup wipes daily. When the ingredients in the wipes started to irritate my skin, I moved on to cotton rounds doused in micellar water.
This made a huge difference for my skin—but it wasn't the most sustainable choice, as the cotton rounds were single-use products. I could have swapped in reusable cotton rounds, but I chose to transition to an oil cleanser instead. Yet again, I ran into problems with every option I tried.
Some cleansing oils would leave a sticky residue on my skin, while others didn't have the power to remove stubborn mascara and eyeliner. I was on the hunt for something gentle yet effective, especially because I love wearing full-glam makeup. Enter: Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser.
Insider Tip
While you've likely heard of micellar water, this oil variation is slightly different. It contains tiny capsules of oil called "micelles" within an oil base rather than a water base (which is how micellar water is formulated).
In the Fig. 1 formula, this oil base is a combination of two plant-based oils: squalane and grapeseed oil. This combo ensures the cleanser keeps skin feeling extra hydrated even when removing every last trace of makeup and grime. What's more, it also prevents that dry, stripped feeling that many other makeup removers leave.
My favorite part of the formula is that it doesn't require double cleansing, like most other oil products. Its transition from oil to lather means you really only need two pumps of the fragrance-free formula for your entire cleansing routine. No extra steps necessary!
Oh and did I mention
While I'm a huge fan of the Fig. 1 Cleanser—which also comes as a biodegradable wipe—the dermatologist-developed brand has an array of best-selling products that are bound to leave your skin glowing.
And thanks to a special coupon, you can save 20% on your next Fig. 1 order with code MBG20. Although I'd put the cleaners at the very top of your list, our deputy commerce editor swears by the Fig. 1 Retinol Night Cream. The gentle "level 1" formula let her ease into retinol without overwhelming her skin.
Other team favorites include the Exfoliating Body Polish—the refreshing scrub gentle removes dead skin and leaves behind a luxurious scent—and the Glycolic Glow Treatment i.e. your one-stop-shop to a brighter, more-even complexion.
Just be quick: This deal ends at midnight and takes these discounted prices with it!
The takeaway
If you've ever wanted to try an oil cleaners, let this be your sign. Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser is my favorite way to remove makeup without leaving my skin stripped. Bonus: It's less than $20 with our exclusive promo code.
