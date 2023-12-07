Advertisement
I Did This For 2 Weeks To Lift Fine Lines & Restore My Summer Glow
Dry skin accentuates fine lines more than you might think—and I'm not just talking about the extreme dehydration that's often characterized by flaking or rough texture. Even subtle dehydration can make your skin look dull.
Unfortunately, dehydration is all too common in the colder winter months (thank you, central heating!), which is why most of us struggle with a lackluster complexion and noticeable wrinkles come December. But this year I refuse to accept dry skin or the fine lines that come with it.
Instead, I'm counting on Murad's two newest products to deeply replenish hydration: the Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Cream and accompanying Mask. The duo only arrived on my doorstep two weeks ago, but I already know they're going to be my skin care heroes this winter. And I have the radiant glow to prove it.
- Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Cream delivers instant hydration, leaving previously dull skin with a dewy finish.
- After just two weeks of testing, my rough bumps and fine lines have eased significantly.
My experience testing the Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Cream & Mask
For context, I have super dry skin, which only gets worse in the winter. I'm often met with challenge when I make this declaration because my skin doesn't look dry—but that's because I apply moisturizer and face oil throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated. It sounds extensive (and it is), but this method just works for me.
What's more, my skin is not naturally glowy; I have a predisposition to dullness. That subtle glow you see in all my selfies takes a rigorous skin care routine.
Needless to say, I'm the perfect tester for any product that claims to restore hydration and deliver a subtle glow. My complexion will reflect whether a formula actually delivers on its promise or it's all just marketing.
In the case of Murad's new cream and mask, I'm happy to say the product description stands true. When used alone, the Cellular Hydration Repair Cream immediately quenches a thirsty skin surface and dives deep to bring a plump and luminous finish to the skin. It's soothing on-site, even when used after applying my glycolic acid exfoliant toner or a potent retinoid.
On the nights I needed just a bit more, I layered on the Cellular Hydration Repair Mask (in substitute of the oils I typically use).
Upon waking after three days of this protocol, I noticed a few impressive results, far beyond simple hydration:
- Smooth texture: As someone with stubborn texture, this was an impressive benefit. When I touch my skin now, after using these products for one week straight, I feel a smooth and soft surface—no bumps, no ashiness, and no inflammation.
- Even skin tone: A happy skin barrier is often characterized by even skin tone. Given the mask's hydration boost, I wasn't surprise to see a difference after just one week.
- Fewer fine lines: I noticed my smile lines seemed to fade when using these two products together. Normally, my face is at its driest right when I wake up, which is also when my lines seem to come through. However, my morning skin looked tight and plump after using this duo.
Another reason to adore the face cream? It brings a nice glow to the skin that mimics the luminosity of a face oil—without the greasy residue. You can even see my photographic evidence below.
What's inside
You may be wondering, where are all of these benefits coming from? Below, a quick breakdown of the key ingredients making this duo work so well.
Refined bilberry seed oil
The bilberries used in these formulas are wild-harvested from northern Europe and hand-picked to preserve all of the nutrients. These fruit seeds contain an optimal ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help nourish and soothe irritated and dry skin.
Allantoin
The cream includes allantoin as well, an all-star soothing ingredient. Multiple clinical studies have displayed the powerful healing mechanism1 allantoin brings to the skin, making it a premier ingredient for relieving irritated skin and encouraging quick healing after exfoliation, cosmetic treatments, or sun exposure.
Hibiscus extract
Some of the quick hydration from the mask can be attributed to the hibiscus extract—a fast-acting compound also shown to have antioxidant properties deemed beneficial for aging skin2.
Now, that's just a few. Each of these formulas is packed with thoughtful and targeted ingredients to support healthy skin hydration without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, or petrolatum.
How to use
The mask should be used two to three times weekly, or whenever you need an extra boost of hydration. I opt for this step when I'm using an exfoliating treatment or retinol serum to help offset the drying effects.
As for the face cream, use it morning and night after cleansing.
Both of these formulas are great for dry skin, but I also think they're fit for combination skin types or anyone dealing with occasional dryness and irritation.
The takeaway
After using Murad's new launches for only one week, I noticed my skin was far more hydrated, with a noticeable glow. Now that I'm two weeks into testing, I've noticed a smoother complexion and fewer fine lines—and I can confidently say everyone needs this duo in their winter skin care haul.
