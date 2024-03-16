Skip to Content
Beauty

Sagging Neck Skin? Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Works Wonders

March 16, 2024
three ships firm believer
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Aging is a privilege, but it's one that comes with inevitable changes to your skin. You'll notice crepey skin and fine lines popping up, and often these small changes don't just appear on your face. Your neck and chest are some of the first areas to show signs of aging—yet they rarely get the extra attention they deserve.

I would know; I started to see small differences on my décolletage and quickly started to research products that could help. This led me to Three Ships Firm Believer Smoothing Neck + Face Cream, which earns rave reviews from women over 50 who are unanimously shocked by their results.

Many say it's done more to tighten their mature skin than luxury options (and at a fraction of the price). What's more, the affordable cream is made with naturally derived ingredients that I feel good about applying to my skin. Needless to say, I started testing ASAP.

What's in the cream

Like all formulas from Three Ships, this cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested—and I love knowing that the brand uses ingredients that are backed by science. The thick, hydrating formula goes beyond a traditional moisturizer, utilizing a trio of natural active ingredients to reveal tighter, plumper skin on your face and neck.

Goji stem cell cultures contain mesenchymal cells that secrete exosomes, which have been shown to promote collagen production1 (a saving grace for fine lines and wrinkles); edelweiss is a strong antioxidant that's been linked to improved skin elasticity, density, and thickness2; and pomegranate extract is an effective remedy for inflammation3.

unboxed photo of three ships firm believer cream held in hand over desk
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What people are saying about the cream

One look at the reviews for this firming cream, and I knew I needed to get my hands on it. Women of all ages rave that the formula has worked wonders for fine lines, dullness, and crepey, sagging skin.

Some, like myself, are using it as more of a preventive measure, while those with more mature skin swear it's diminished signs of aging in just a few weeks. Some say just a few days; others say immediately.

One woman over 50 writes, "Over the last few years I have grown quite self-conscious of my neck's sagging skin. Within a couple of days (yes days!) of using this cream, my skin was visibly firmer and smoother." Another says, "I could visibly see diminishing lines after one week and noticed healthier skin still existed!! Now my neck is matching my refreshed face as well!!" 

If you've been neglecting your neck (confession: I have too), this cream will help you catch up. I've only used it for one week, but it's helped encourage me to show my neck the same love I've been showing my face—and reviewers feel the same.

"It made me realize I had largely ignored my neck in my day-to-day cleaning and moisturizing routine," one woman writes. "I noticed the difference in the dryness and saggy skin as it started to feel and look firmer."

Of course, you don't have to take their word for it—just take a look at the before and after photos!

My results from the cream so far

After even a few weeks of testing, the Three Ships Firm Believer has lived up to the hype enough to become a regular part of my routine. 

Sidebar: I'm all about efficiency, and I don't like to add steps to my skin care if I don't have to. But I can't ignore how soft my skin is feeling—and I know the long-term effects will be even more enticing. Of course, it also helps that the cream is easy to use and lasts for a long time. A single pump from the jar was more than enough to cover my face, neck, and chest.

Short term, my skin feels and appears soft and hydrated; and long term, I expect it to look firmer and plumper.

The takeaway

You'll never be able to fully reverse signs of aging (that's why supporting skin longevity early on is so important!), but this natural smoothing cream has some pretty staggering benefits. After just a few weeks, my skin is smoother and more hydrated—and reviewers of all ages are shocked by how well the formula works to tighten and firm. Whether you're looking to diminish existing wrinkles or slow down your skin's aging, I strongly recommend giving it a try.

