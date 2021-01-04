This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2021 Of Them All
With the new year comes a new crop of horoscopes—and Aquarius is poised to have the luckiest of them all.
In 2021, mbg's resident astrologers The AstroTwins predict that all eyes will be on the Water Bearer, largely thanks to The Great Conjunction that lit up skies (and newsfeeds) on December 21, 2020.
Why The Great Conjunction was serendipitous for Aquarians.
Back in December, Jupiter and Saturn—the planetary rulers of expansion and structure—got closer together than they have in over 400 years, appearing as one as they moved into the sign of Aquarius. This meetup is significant because it speaks to how we enact change as a society. How do we grow and create new systems in an organized, methodical way? That is Jupiter-Saturn's domain.
Since 1802, this charged meet-up has occurred in earth signs, making our innovations more grounded and material in nature. But now that it's in Aquarius, an air sign, the sky could be the limit on the next wave of discoveries. "Philosophical Jupiter opens our minds, and Saturn creates a structure for our thoughts to become tangible actions. And carried on the wings of liberated Aquarius, the winds of revolution are taking flight," the AstroTwins write of this rare transit.
Now that Saturn and Jupiter are both posted up in your sign, Aquarius, your imaginative, adventurous side could be activated like never before.
"Grand changes and new life structures are headed your way," the AstroTwins write in their yearly forecast. "You’re on the starting block of an unscripted chapter, Aquarius, which feels exciting and overwhelming at once."
How to ride the wave of this positive momentum.
By nature, Aquarius is a future-thinking, innovative sign that's all about creating things for the betterment of society. They're the scientists, engineers, and teachers of the zodiac. With Jupiter and Saturn in their sign for most of 2021, Aquarians will feel a jolt of creative energy and positive momentum to bring their altruistic visions to life.
In order to recognize this inspiration as it comes, you'll need to stay open and receptive. Mentally, this means keeping the brain sharp yet calm with practices like meditation and breathwork. Physically, eating healthy, whole-food meals has never been more important. (Could this be the year you give the Mediterranean Diet a go?) The Twins also say that monitoring caffeine and alcohol intake could be key and recommend using "apps to track food and sleep, especially near the eclipses on May 26, November 19 and December 4."
"You could feel quite energetic [this year]," they add. "While you may be in beast mode, go easy on your joints. Be vigilant about warming up and stretching to avoid injury. If you’re a runner or weightlifter, swap in yoga or other low-impact workouts. Since Saturn rules the skin, bones, and teeth, these body parts may require extra TLC"
While this will be a pretty self-contained year for Water Bearers (you'll be busy toiling away at your grand vision, after all), you could also have some luck in the love and friendship department. Ophira and Tali say that June 10, in particular, will be a good day for relationships, writing, "under the Gemini solar (new moon) eclipse, you could unite with a soulmate, propose to the LOYL or leap toward another milestone like making babies or buying land together to turn into a retreat center."
The bottom line.
In love and in money, this will be a year of growth for Aquarians—who are uniquely primed to take this expansive energy and run with it towards the next great invention. This could be a great thing for all of us. After all, coming off a year like 2020, who couldn't use a little more of this sign's lofty, blue-sky thinking?
