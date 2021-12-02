The Upcoming Eclipse Will Affect This Sign The Most, Astrologers Say

Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect A Reset Under The New Moon Lunar Eclipse
Not only do we have a new moon this Saturday, December 4 (at 2:42 a.m. EST), but it also comes with a solar eclipse. New moons are always potent times for new beginnings, and with the addition of this eclipse, there's one zodiac sign, in particular, that's going to feel the effects most. Here's what to know.
What we can all expect during this Saturday's new moon.
First, let's look at what's going down in the stars this weekend. According to the AstroTwins, Saturday brings with it a new moon in Sagittarius, along with a solar eclipse in the same sign.
Sagittarius is all about adventure, expansion, and wisdom-seeking, and we can all expect truth to be revealed under this powerful eclipse. "Eclipses shake up the status quo and force us to examine every assumption," the twins write for mbg, adding that as the moon blocks out the light of the Sun, the darkness of a solar eclipse asks us to consider what we haven't wanted to look at.
"This is the final in the 18-month series of eclipses striking the Sagittarius-Gemini ley line. These ethereal quakes began with the Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020, and have been skewing logic ever since," they add.
Which sign it's going to affect most.
So, who is this astrological event going to affect the most? None other than Sagittarius, of course. The new moon and eclipse is in the archer's sign, aka Sagittarius' first house of beginnings, self, and identity.
As the twins explain, this gives Sags one more reason to light up their birthday candles. (We're in the midst of Sagittarius season right now, until December 21.) This is the year's only new moon in Sag, and with the eclipse in tow, it's going to feel like a major reset.
Sagittarius folks may feel brand-new in every way, they note, adding that this energy has been building since eclipses started falling along the Gemini-Sagittarius axis last year. "The destabilizing challenges you've weathered since then are now fodder for the next amazing stage of your growth," they say.
To harness this powerful energy, the twins explain the Sags out there need to leave hesitation behind and follow the fire blazing beneath their feet. "Take a walk in the brave new direction that's calling your name," they add.
The bottom line.
We can all expect the truth to be revealed under this weekend's rare eclipse. And if you're a Sagittarius, you won't want to shy away from this powerful energy, with this being the one and only new moon in your sign all year.
