The Upcoming Eclipse Will Affect This Sign The Most, Astrologers Say

First, let's look at what's going down in the stars this weekend. According to the AstroTwins, Saturday brings with it a new moon in Sagittarius, along with a solar eclipse in the same sign.

Sagittarius is all about adventure, expansion, and wisdom-seeking, and we can all expect truth to be revealed under this powerful eclipse. "Eclipses shake up the status quo and force us to examine every assumption," the twins write for mbg, adding that as the moon blocks out the light of the Sun, the darkness of a solar eclipse asks us to consider what we haven't wanted to look at.

"This is the final in the 18-month series of eclipses striking the Sagittarius-Gemini ley line. These ethereal quakes began with the Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020, and have been skewing logic ever since," they add.