 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect A Reset Under The New Moon Lunar Eclipse
|
Expert Reviewed Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect A Reset Under The New Moon Lunar Eclipse

Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect A Reset Under The New Moon Lunar Eclipse

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The AstroTwins
Expert review by The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
The Upcoming Eclipse Will Affect This Sign The Most, Astrologers Say

Image by Brandon Alms / Stocksy

December 2, 2021 — 11:03 AM

Not only do we have a new moon this Saturday, December 4 (at 2:42 a.m. EST), but it also comes with a solar eclipse. New moons are always potent times for new beginnings, and with the addition of this eclipse, there's one zodiac sign, in particular, that's going to feel the effects most. Here's what to know.

What we can all expect during this Saturday's new moon.

First, let's look at what's going down in the stars this weekend. According to the AstroTwins, Saturday brings with it a new moon in Sagittarius, along with a solar eclipse in the same sign.

Sagittarius is all about adventure, expansion, and wisdom-seeking, and we can all expect truth to be revealed under this powerful eclipse. "Eclipses shake up the status quo and force us to examine every assumption," the twins write for mbg, adding that as the moon blocks out the light of the Sun, the darkness of a solar eclipse asks us to consider what we haven't wanted to look at.

"This is the final in the 18-month series of eclipses striking the Sagittarius-Gemini ley line. These ethereal quakes began with the Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020, and have been skewing logic ever since," they add.

Advertisement

Which sign it's going to affect most.

So, who is this astrological event going to affect the most? None other than Sagittarius, of course. The new moon and eclipse is in the archer's sign, aka Sagittarius' first house of beginnings, self, and identity.

As the twins explain, this gives Sags one more reason to light up their birthday candles. (We're in the midst of Sagittarius season right now, until December 21.) This is the year's only new moon in Sag, and with the eclipse in tow, it's going to feel like a major reset.

Sagittarius folks may feel brand-new in every way, they note, adding that this energy has been building since eclipses started falling along the Gemini-Sagittarius axis last year. "The destabilizing challenges you've weathered since then are now fodder for the next amazing stage of your growth," they say.

To harness this powerful energy, the twins explain the Sags out there need to leave hesitation behind and follow the fire blazing beneath their feet. "Take a walk in the brave new direction that's calling your name," they add.

The bottom line.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(198)
sleep support+

We can all expect the truth to be revealed under this weekend's rare eclipse. And if you're a Sagittarius, you won't want to shy away from this powerful energy, with this being the one and only new moon in your sign all year.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Astrologers Say The Winter Season Is Going To Be Anything But Quiet

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say The Winter Season Is Going To Be Anything But Quiet
Personal Growth

Understanding The Mother Wound, The Unique Trauma We Inherit From Our Mothers

Julie Nguyen
Understanding The Mother Wound, The Unique Trauma We Inherit From Our Mothers
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Integrative Health

Science Reveals What Really Matters When It Comes To “Bad” Fats & Heart Health

Eliza Sullivan
Science Reveals What Really Matters When It Comes To “Bad” Fats & Heart Health
Beauty

This Eye Shape Is Naturally Sultry: Try These Tips To Accentuate It

Andrea Jordan
This Eye Shape Is Naturally Sultry: Try These Tips To Accentuate It
Beauty

You Must Try This Iconic Supermodel's Face Mask For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
You Must Try This Iconic Supermodel's Face Mask For Skin That Shines
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is My Go-To Breakfast For Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is My Go-To Breakfast For Blood Sugar Balance
Integrative Health

This Unsuspecting Factor Can Change How Much Vitamin D You Really Need

Jamie Schneider
This Unsuspecting Factor Can Change How Much Vitamin D You Really Need
Beauty

Experts Warn, Your Collagen Supplement Might Be Missing This Important Thing

Alexandra Engler
Experts Warn, Your Collagen Supplement Might Be Missing This Important Thing
Beauty

A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Food For Glowing Skin & A Balanced Gut

Jamie Schneider
A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Food For Glowing Skin & A Balanced Gut
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & This Food Is Like A One-Stop Shop For Whole Body Nutrition

Jamie Schneider
I'm An MD & This Food Is Like A One-Stop Shop For Whole Body Nutrition
Love

Coming Up On A One-Year Anniversary? 19 Meaningful Gifts To Consider

Sarah Regan
Coming Up On A One-Year Anniversary? 19 Meaningful Gifts To Consider
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/zodiac-sign

Your article and new folder have been saved!