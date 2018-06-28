This Guided Meditation Will Help Boost Your Resilience & Your Energy

Contrary to what we've been led to believe about the meaning of the word "yoga," yoga nidra—a trend mbg reported on last year—isn’t movement-based at all. It’s a deep guided meditation that’s been touted for years as "yogic sleep." In an age when we’re constantly distracted by technology and our own to-do lists, resting our bodies and minds has never been more important. And yet, as we’re in a constant state of stress, it’s also difficult to ease into and actually get the downtime we so desperately need.

There are different types of yoga nidra—some aim to reconcile trauma by dialoguing with your inner child while others are body-scan-based. Most yoga nidras enlist powerful visualizations to enhance the experience. The idea behind yoga nidra is that the body falls asleep while the mind stays awake. It's hard to achieve, but with practice it can come. Some experts say an hour of yoga nidra is equivalent to four hours of standard sleep, which is likely one of the reasons it's growing in popularity.

Yoga teacher, mbg class instructor, and mbg Collective member Caley Alyssa, accompanied by violinist and mbg's special guest Tim Fain, led revitalize guests through a yoga nidra designed to help with resilience. Can't imagine what it's like? Dim the lights, get comfortable, and try it for yourself. Tune in to the full session here.