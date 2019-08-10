Your Meditation Practice Could Be Missing This One Crucial Step

We've all heard the saying, "A lot can change in a year," and it's true—a lot does change in a year. After 365 days, you may find yourself with a new job, new friends, or a new home—and that doesn't even account for the inner shifts that can happen in that time.

We are constantly growing and evolving, and self-reflection is the tool that helps us realize that. It's a process by which you grow your understanding of who you are and make a deeper connection to your values. It allows you to analyze yourself and celebrate the possibilities of your personality and potential. This, in turn, leads to self-actualization, which leads to fulfilling your potential in all aspects of your life.

Simply put, self-reflection allows you to recognize how far you've come—and I'd argue that it's seriously underutilized.

One of the biggest tools at our disposal for growth and self-actualization is meditation. Meditation allows us to screen out the noise of the world and tap into the essence of who we are. While the benefits of meditation will happen on their own, taking a moment to infuse your practice with self-reflection can really up its impact.