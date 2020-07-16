It's different from most definitions, I know. I strongly feel, however, that it is a necessary risk to take. It's safe to say we’ve all been there, where we've fallen pray to a massive case of "should bombs": I should go to an hour spin class and get my booty in shape, or I should go after this job, my family thinks it's the best next step for my career, or I should be able to land that yoga pose. (Ahem, this is not what yoga’s about!) Or how about this one: I should love it here, but I'm miserable. This causes unnecessary feelings of guilt.

Warning — when these "should bombs" are falling, pay attention. They can get pretty messy. Suddenly we find ourselves basing decisions and the direction of our life on what we believe other people expect of us, or what we think is the “right" thing to do.