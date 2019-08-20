Why Seeking Joy Should Be Part Of Your Spiritual Practice

With all the conflict, suffering, and healing work that needs to be done in the world today, it's tempting to undervalue joy. In the spiritual community, there is a lot of emphasis on working to improve yourself and society at large. This healing work is hugely important—but it can also sound tiring and intimidating.

One way we can nourish our souls so we can best serve others is by emphasizing joy. I don't see joy as a break in the battle but a powerful healing force of its own. Here are tips for bringing more joy to yourself and the world: