By now, I'm sure you've eagerly scanned this year's sign-by-sign horoscope and know exactly how 2020 is poised to play out for your sun, moon, and rising—but just in case you haven't, here's the gist: Every sign will go through a roller coaster in the astrological arena this year, but Capricorns could have more highs than lows.

Yep, the strong and steady Sea Goat is poised to have its luckiest year in over a decade thanks to a transit in Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system and the one that influences growth and expansion.

As mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins explain, "In 2020, worldly Jupiter will soar through your sign, its first visit since January 5, 2009. You may already be shining like a breakout star this New Year's Day since the red-spotted planet made landfall in your sign on December 2, 2019. Keep the momentum going! Jupiter will continue to bless you with its abundant beams until December 19."

Pluto (the planet that relates to money and power) and Saturn (which controls the realm of order and planning) will also pass through Capricorn this year. Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are all outer planets that move slowly across the sky compared to inner planets like Mercury, Venus, and Mars, making this astral trio extremely rare. (As in, the last time it happened was nearly 1,000 years ago.)

In astrology, a planet's energy is thought to magnify in the zodiac sign it's currently planted in. This means that this year, Capricorns could experience a triple surge of expansive, lucrative, and organized energy, depending on where the Sea Goat lies in their chart.

The AstroTwins' PSA to all Caps looking to capitalize on this lucky energy? Dream big. Consider a life goal that's always felt just out of reach, and make this the year you work toward it. With the planets conspiring to build a strong foundation underneath your feet, the sky could be the limit.

If you're not sure what you want to prioritize for 2020, here are a few strategies that'll help you get clear on your grand vision: