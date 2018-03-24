Want To Deepen Your Meditation Practice? Here's What You Should Eat First

As a certified functional medicine health coach, a student of Ayurveda and the psychology of eating, I've always been a fan of different ways to fuel up. And recently, I've been especially interested in what types of foods can fuel my meditation practice so I can have deeper, more-meaningful meditations.

The goal for premeditation eating is to consume foods that enable a connection to a calm mind. Every bite is an opportunity for you to connect more deeply to yourself, your current human experience, and those around you. The food you eat should nourish your mind, body, and soul, and it should deeply marry the three in a contemplative practice. Below, you'll find a few meal ideas for you to consume before intentional meditation or sacred ceremony. The key is to keep it light, local, and connected to highest good for yourself and the energy around you.

First things first: Fasting is essential for a still morning meditation practice. When you consume foods, your metabolism wakes up and starts its work breaking down the eats to nourish the body. This takes great energy away from the actual meditation practice. When we meditate in a fasted state, the mind is relaxed, simply greeting the day light, still and quiet. If you wake up hungry, try having a couple sips of room-temperature water with lemon or a swig of low-sugar kombucha.

If you absolutely feel the need to eat before morning meditation, here are some super-simple go-to recipe ideas.