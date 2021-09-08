What's In Store For You This Month Based On Your Astrological Sign
Virgo season is well underway, and astrologically speaking, September is shaping up to be a busy month. Depending on your astrological sign, there are some key things to watch out for. Here's what you can expect, according to the AstroTwins.
Aries
Until September 22, Aries, the Sun is in Virgo, and your sixth house of health, tasks, and organization. According to the twins, that makes this the perfect time to get all your to-do lists in order—particularly on the fitness front. Come September 20, they add, the Pisces full moon asks you to relax, heal, and surrender.
Libra season arrives on September 22 (along with the autumn equinox), giving you an opportunity to recalibrate, find balance, and clear any unfinished business. Just take it slow, as all five outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) are still retrograde, and Mercury will join them on September 27. Use this time to "clear up any confusion or conflict with friends, team members, and your closest loved ones, in particular," the twins suggest.
Taurus
You're probably not ready for summer to end, Taurus, with the Sun in Virgo lighting up your playful and passionate fifth house until September 22. Live it up! Plus, the Virgo new moon on September 6 shines its moonbeams on your special talents and creative projects, so be prepared for some exposure, the twins note.
Come Libra season—and the autumn equinox—on September 22, you'll likely feel the urge to find balance and focus on your personal well-being, as the Sun moves into your sixth house of health and organization. But with all the outer planets still in retrograde (and Mercury joining them on September 27), this is a good time to "pull back, evaluate big-picture plans, and shift gears as needed," according to the twins.
Gemini
With the Sun in Virgo and your domestic fourth house, Gemini, you're content with staying in and giving yourself all the self-care you need. Once Libra season begins on September 22, the sun moves into your romantic and creative fifth house, the twins explain.
With Mars in Virgo and a Virgo new moon on September 6, they add your personal life could be front and center for the first half of the month. This new moon may just hand you the keys to your next home, and some Geminis could also hear baby news, the twins say. Just remember, the five outer planets are still in retrograde, and Mercury is joining them on September 27. In short, the twins say this is a good time to take things slow and focus on course-correcting and unfinished business rather than starting anything new.
Cancer
Feeling sociable, Cancer? With the Sun in Virgo, and your community-oriented third house, be prepared for a plethora of plans and invitations. "The September 6 Virgo new moon is an especially promising day for pitch meetings and sparking connections," the twins add.
Once Libra season arrives on September 22, the Sun moves into your fourth house of foundation and family, and you'll be more than ready for some homebody time. But with Mercury going retrograde on September 27, "You'll need to work overtime to keep household or family tension at bay," according to the twins. The five outer planets are also still retrograde, so use this time to step back and look at your goals and recalibrate as needed.
Leo
With the Sun in Virgo and your second house of work, money, and routines, Leo, the twins say this is prime time to get back to business and focus on practicality. Mars in Virgo until September 14, plus the Virgo new moon on the 6th, work to your advantage on the financial front, and the twins say the Pisces full moon on September 20 could bring a nice sum of money (or an investment opportunity) your way.
That said, the twins advise against rushing into anything binding before you're ready, as the five outer planets are all still in retrograde. With Mercury joining them from September 27 to October 18, communication, technology, and plans could also get scrambled. "You may want to hold off on any major initiatives until later in October to give yourself a chance to really think stuff through," the twins add.
Virgo
This is your time, Virgo! (Happy birthday, BTW.) The Sun in Virgo, and your first house of beginnings and identity, leaves you feeling empowered, bolstered by Mars in Virgo until September 14 and the Virgo new moon on September 6. Long story short, the twins say, this time is like you're personal New Year, and you've got the confidence to "go big and think out-of-the-box when you envision those birthday season wishes."
They add with the Pisces full moon on September 20, which spotlights your closest commitments, a relationship could turn official or head in a new direction. And come Libra season on September 22, you'll start to feel more grounded. Just remember we've got a lot of planets still in retrograde (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, to be exact), with your ruling planet Mercury joining them on September 27. "You'll definitely want to hold off on key decisions until later next month. Meantime, work on getting things on track behind the scenes," the twins suggest.
Libra
The beginning of this month is all about taking it easy, Libra, with the Sun in Virgo falling in your 12th house of healing and endings. The twins suggest tying up any loose ends before Libra season begins on September 22 and giving yourself plenty of self-care.
Plus, with the five outer planets in retrograde, it's more good reason to take things slow and look at the big picture. Mercury goes retrograde in your sign on September 27, as well, so the twins say you'll want to hold off on making any massive decisions. "Focus on small changes you can make to your day-to-day affairs," they note, adding the September 20 Pisces full moon in your administrative sixth house offers a great day for overhaul. Then, you'll be more than ready when Libra season begins on September 22.
Scorpio
With the Sun in Virgo—and your 11th house of group activity—for the first few weeks of the month, Scorpio, there will be lots of opportunities for collaboration, according to the twins. Any romantic relationships could get a boost as well, they add, with the September 20 Pisces full moon landing in your fifth house of romance and passion.
Come Libra season on the 22nd, you'll be more than ready to recharge, as the Sun shifts into your 12th house of endings and healing. This will be prime time for you to "rebalance, prune, and prioritize," the twins note. And with all five of the slow-moving outer planets still in retrograde, take some time to examine the big picture rather than rushing into anything. "With Mercury turning retrograde from September 27 to October 18, you may be preoccupied with unfinished projects—or unfinished business," the twins add.
Sagittarius
Feeling productive, Sag? With the Sun in Virgo and your 10th house of career and success, there's no surprise there. The twins note this is always a productive and prosperous time, for you—"but the pace is quickened by the presence of activator Mars, who's also in Virgo until September 14." The Virgo new moon on September 6 could also bring exciting career news, they add.
Just remember, the five outer planets are still retrograde, with Mercury joining them on September 27. This can make things move along a bit slower than usual, so be patient. "You may have second thoughts or have to deal with a few plot twists and schedule reconfigurations," the twins add. Be ready to make a quick decision but maintain a team-player attitude, they suggest. "Opt for democracy over dictatorship if you're the one in charge—even if you have to grit your teeth to do it," they note, adding, "By November, it will be much smoother sailing."
Capricorn
Lucky for you, Capricorn, you can hold on to those summer adventures for a few more weeks, with the Sun in Virgo landing in your free-spirited and travel-oriented ninth house. Come Libra season on September 22, the twins note you'll take a more measured pace with the Sun in Libra (and your structured 10th house).
No need to rush anything, however, as all five outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) are still retrograde, offering the perfect opportunity to course-correct and evaluate your plans. Mercury, the planet of communication, technology, and contracts, also turns retrograde on September 27, so "you might as well delay any crucial decisions until Halloween if possible," the twins say—or at least really think things through. "Give yourself as much time as possible to weigh these outcomes before you settle on a path," they add.
Aquarius
With the Sun in Virgo lighting up your private and intimate eighth house, Aquarius, don't be surprised if you find yourself in somewhat of a hibernation mode. Accelerator Mars is also in Virgo until September 14, the twins note, "which could make you feel equally motivated and pressured around money, intimate relationships, and any kind of permanent joining of forces."
Just be sure to take things slow, as all five outer planets are retrograde, making it a good time to "step back and examine the big picture rather than rushing into anything binding," according to the twins. When the Sun shifts into Libra (and your visionary ninth house) come September 22, it'll help you get a wide-angle view of everything. And of course, watch out for Mercury-retrograde-related disruptions from September 27 to October 18. "Silence (or at least, some restraint) is golden as September closes out," the twins add.
Pisces
You'll likely be feeling quite relationship-oriented, at least for the first few weeks of this month, Pisces. The sun in Virgo falls in your seventh house of partnership until September 22, making it prime time to "balance your bonds and make sure there's mutual cooperation and respect," the twins say.
Once the Sun moves into Libra and your transformative eighth house on the 22nd, the twins recommend looking for ways you can join forces on a more permanent level, whether in business, romance, or both. The Pisces full moon on September 20, however, is one day you'll want to put yourself first, they add. And with all five outer planets retrograde this month, and Mercury joining them on the 27th, remember to take things slow and look at the big picture before making any major decisions.
