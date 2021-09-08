Until September 22, Aries, the Sun is in Virgo, and your sixth house of health, tasks, and organization. According to the twins, that makes this the perfect time to get all your to-do lists in order—particularly on the fitness front. Come September 20, they add, the Pisces full moon asks you to relax, heal, and surrender.

Libra season arrives on September 22 (along with the autumn equinox), giving you an opportunity to recalibrate, find balance, and clear any unfinished business. Just take it slow, as all five outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) are still retrograde, and Mercury will join them on September 27. Use this time to "clear up any confusion or conflict with friends, team members, and your closest loved ones, in particular," the twins suggest.