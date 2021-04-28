In modern western dominant culture, many of us have forgotten how to grieve, and we isolate grievers by not creating safe spaces for them to feel deeply. Most people don't feel qualified in supporting a grieving loved one and worry they may say the wrong thing. This can keep people away from those who need them the most.

There is also a significant pressure to “be happy” and to find a "growth opportunity" in every tragedy. This is often referred to as toxic positivity, and it can cause us to wrap our feelings of sorrow in a layer of shame and guilt.

Strengthening our ability to grieve and to feel the depth of our sorrow is an essential piece of the recovery journey. That’s the irony of the thing: Grief is the medicine for our sorrows. It provides the balm for our aching hearts, shows us the way forward, and allows us to heal. But, first, we must come into right relationship with our sadness. We must come with respect and reverence to our grief, and we must tend to it with the same curiosity and care that we used when tending to our love.