What It Means To Be "Soul Weary" & How To Bounce Back

Sometimes exhaustion isn't about being physically tired or in need of an emotional pick-me-up. You might experience times when deep down you are just done for a minute. Done trying, done caring.

If you feel you are slipping into a depression, please seek help from a professional and let loved ones know you need extra support. But if feeling over it somewhere foundational is temporary, you might be soul weary.

Coping with soul weariness is a combination of recognizing it as natural and also looking for specific ways to ease these feelings and eventually shift out of them. I hope the following suggestions help: