This Drawing Technique Is So Meditative (& Requires Zero Artistic Ability)

If you're curious to try Zentangle for yourself, the good news is, it couldn't be easier to get started. All you need is a small piece of paper and a pen or pencil. (Or marker, colored pencil, etc.—whatever you like to draw with!)

Barone tells mbg that she does recommend taking a class in person your first time if possible, and you can conveniently find certified Zentangle teachers near you in the directory of Zentangle instructors. If that's not an option, there are plenty of guided videos online that demonstrate how to do certain patterns. Or maybe you opt for an instructional book on how to draw them.

Whichever route you opt for, Barone explains that all Zentangle patterns are made up of five basic shapes with slight variations: dots, lines, orbs (or circles), C shapes, and S shapes. (Take a look at the photos above, provided by Barone, for a sense of what these can look like, plus a few deconstructed patterns you can try for yourself.)

From there, your tile is your oyster, and you can let yourself have fun and relax while creating all sorts of patterns.