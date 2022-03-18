This Drawing Technique Is So Meditative (& Requires Zero Artistic Ability)

At first glance, Zentangle art might look like doodles on steroids. But as certified Zentangle teacher, Kelly Barone tells mbg, doodling is mindless, while Zentangle is mindful.

"It's a method of using repetitive patterns in a mindful way," she explains. "I always call it the art of stress reduction and relaxation. And anyone can do it."

Created by Rick Robert and Maria Thomas, Zentangle is all about creating patterns (aka "tangles") with simple dots, lines, curves, orbs, etc. The design is created on a small piece of paper or "tile" which can also be arranged with other tiles to form larger, mosaic-like designs.