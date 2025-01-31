Although there's no strict definition or set of guidelines for this eating practice, "a pescatarian is someone who includes fish while maintaining a vegetarian diet. In other words, a pescatarian is a person who will consume fish and seafood but not red meat, chicken, or pork," says Amy Kimberlain, RDN, CDCES, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "They will also include tofu, beans, vegetables, fruits, dairy, and grains. Some vegetarians eat eggs and dairy; some do not."