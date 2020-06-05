A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon line up in space, casting a shadow on the moon. A prenumbral eclipse is one of the three types of lunar eclipses (with the others being total and partial). For a penumbral eclipse to occur, the moon must cross through the dim, outer edge of the Earth’s shadow, or the penumbra. This will make the moon appear slightly darker in the night sky than usual, though most people likely won't be able to tell a difference.

Even so, check out the Farmer's Almanac's moonrise and moonset calculator to figure out where you can best see the lunation your area.