The Significance Of Strawberry Moons—And What Makes This Month's So Special
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
June's full "Strawberry Moon" is nearly here; you'll be able to see it starting in the evening of June 5th. This time around, the full moon is a penumbral eclipse too. We're all about manifesting and empowerment here at mbg, and full moons (especially eclipses) are the perfect opportunity to look within and practice both.
What is a prenumbral eclipse?
A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon line up in space, casting a shadow on the moon. A prenumbral eclipse is one of the three types of lunar eclipses (with the others being total and partial). For a penumbral eclipse to occur, the moon must cross through the dim, outer edge of the Earth’s shadow, or the penumbra. This will make the moon appear slightly darker in the night sky than usual, though most people likely won't be able to tell a difference.
Even so, check out the Farmer's Almanac's moonrise and moonset calculator to figure out where you can best see the lunation your area.
Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?
June is, you guessed it, the month when strawberries are in season (in parts of the northern hemisphere at least). June's full moon is also the last full moon of spring or the first of summer in this hemisphere and it represents the transition into a ripe new season.
The name originally comes from Native American tradition, specifically the Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who lived in the same areas as the Colonists, according to the Farmer's Almanac. In its origins, this full moon was so named as a reminder to collect the wild berries.
How to ring in this full moon.
It's been long known that the moon has a stronger effect on the oceans' tides the closer it is to Earth. But some say, those effects are relevant to people too. That heightened energy can be harnessed, if you so wish, to maximize manifestations and close out chapters.
We're all for gathering for a moon circle, or hosting another full moon ritual of your choosing—solo or in a group. Be sure to check out the list that mindbodygreen's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, put together of eight ways to engage with this particular full moon and the eclipse and they including telling the truth, stepping out of your comfort zone, joining the conversation surrounding current injustice, and more.
And remember: There really is no wrong way to engage with the full moon, even if you're just admiring it's beauty.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.