How Knowing My Human Design Helps Me Get More Sh*t Done

As we dove deeper in my design, I listened to her rattle off fact after fact about me: “Sometimes there can be a tendency for you to race to the finish line, but you can miss some steps along the way." Yep. "You are always riding an emotional wave." Yes. "You have a flexible identity and can feel different around different people. Your sense of self can be very fluid." "You have a flexible mind and look at things from different angles." "You can get lost in your to-do list and lose sight of what's actually important." Yes, yes, yes.

While this information wasn't necessarily earth-shattering, hearing it said aloud reinforced what I instinctively knew to be true but wasn't acting on: I need to slow down, not say yes to things so easily, and conserve my energy for projects I'm really excited about. In the workplace, I need to multitask less and allow myself to explore different viewpoints more.

The session ended with some questions to ask myself from time to time, which I've found helpful in staying on track: How does it feel to let go of my need to respond right away? Where do you notice yourself feeling frustrated throughout the day?

"You are meant to be lit up by what you're working on—that's how you can inspire others," Claire said to end the reading. It may not be the most original advice ever, but it's certainly something to work toward.