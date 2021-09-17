How To Harness The Powerful Pisces Full Moon, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Falling in your sign and your first house of beginnings and identity, this full moon is your full moon, Pisces. The twins recommend celebrating something you've been working on since as far back as the Pisces new moon on March 13. Alternatively, if a project hasn't been going well, this is a good time to cut the cord and start fresh. "Whatever the case," the twins add, "the next two weeks are all about you and there's to be zero guilt about that." The stars have your back right now, so advocate for yourself!