Taurus, this full moon is going to light up your ninth house of exploration and travel, according to the twins, so seize the adventurous energy! "Inspired ideas are in the ether, ripe for the plucking, but you won't find them if you're afraid to dip a toe in new waters," the twins say. Whether you hear about an exciting travel opportunity or are invited to be part of something new, "you can't win if you don't play!" they add.